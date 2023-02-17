Yet another insufficient performance of Juventus 2022/2023.

– Only one win in Europe from seven games, including two played against the Maccabi Haifa and one against the Nantes thirteenth in Ligue 1. This is the embarrassing European score recorded to date in the 2022/2023 season by Massimiliano Allegri’s Juventus. Tonight Chiesa, Di Maria and Vlahovic were also on the field, but even if the addends are changed, the results of the Old Lady continue to fall short;

– Juventus’ approach to the match was positive. Allegri’s team, driven by a particularly busy stadium, manages to defend high in the first few minutes with the right measures and the right intensity. The opening goal, propitiated by a messian play by “Fideo”, is deserved. Slowly however, as the minutes go by, the team sags, slows down, lowers, conceding the ball of the game to the French and giving Nantes the opportunity to gain confidence and believe more and more in the company. A refrain seen and revised, which as expected will then lead to a draw for Kombouaré’s team. Wanting to manage such a match, not pushing to close the match (and qualification), at home, against the thirteenth team in Ligue 1, is a crime if your name is Juve that the Gods of football could not leave unpunished. And after the equalizer immediately, everything went wrong for the Bianconeri;

– A lot has been said about the trident of wonders lined up by Allegri, but the truth is that it wasn’t a trident (at least until Kostic’s entry). Juventus took the field with the most classic of the 352, with Chiesa positioned wide on the left, in line with the 5 in the non-possession phase and with the permission to enter and play closer to Vlahovic and Di Maria only when the center of gravity of the bianconeri managed to get up and take possession of the opponent’s half. The trident, understood as an offensive trident, is something else;

– Said of a Of Maria dominant for 60 minutes and sensationally wasted for such a competition, surprises the lack of desire and the lack of incisiveness of a Vlahovic who after finding the goal is almost satisfied with what he did, leaving the field with a satisfied face even though Juventus was one to one. Bremer he confirms himself in great difficulty in defending backwards. Danilo and Fagioli are also bad tonight, but the worst on the pitch is (as always) Paredes. Chiesa damns his soul, but is often not very lucid in his choices. Kostic enters with the right attitude, but that’s not enough;

– Blas e Spherical they are the best in Nantes, with the latter simply heroic – from the height of his 35 years – in never completely succumbing to the raids of Chiesa and Di Maria. Promoted Lafont who does not perform miracles, but parries what he has to parry, Instead, Centonze was postponed who disputes a disastrous first half. No, the French aren’t much, but at home, with such a tempting opportunity at the door, they’ll sell the leather at an even more expensive price than they sold it tonight. Open qualification speech.

The article Scattered considerations after Juventus-Nantes (1-1) comes from Sportellate.it.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

