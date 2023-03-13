Adrien Rabiot saves an unstable Juventus.

– How many different games can be played within the same game? How much can a minute and a half’s amnesia affect one team, the other, the entire game? juventus-Sampdoria explains a lot about the season of both teams, but at the same time it’s a tremendously difficult match to interpret in its entirety. It starts as a training session, in which a bland but effective Juve finds two goals mainly by accumulating as many players as possible in the opposing area and jumping higher, and seems to quickly seal the fate of a match that may have nothing more to say. Then the blackout, panic, previous fears and fragility, a Samp that shakes and remembers it’s on the pitch. 90 seconds that from one moment to the next seem to transport the game to another dimension;

– Juve loses all certaintyafraid of herself, slowly withdraws into her own half and those young players who for 30 minutes seemed like a breath of fresh air suddenly appear shy and defenceless, a bit at the mercy of a turbulent game. The match gets stuck, the Stadium whistles and Allegri’s men find themselves an emotional mountain to climb, while Samp finds she can believe in herself: suddenly the Sampdoria are invested by a confidence perhaps never had before, solid in the middle of the field and unbridled on the outside, sowing panic among the players of a confused Juventus. To bring her to safety is Adrien Rabiotwho takes it on his shoulders and solves a surreal evening: just a year ago it might have seemed absurd to say it, but the Frenchman is one of the few players of international prominence (tonight the only one) capable of withstanding the emotional storm and Juventus from the pit with his hands;

– The image that best describes the tragicomic evening of Dusan Vlahovic it’s his arms that collapse while embracing Soule’s goal: he has just hit the second wood of a match spent entirely looking for a goal capable of healing his recent obsession, he also tries to be happy for his partner, but his frustration is evident. Vlakhovic he is undoubtedly going through the most complicated period since he has been at Juventus, the goal doesn’t come and he loads all the apprehension of this moment on his shoulders, like a bulky backpack that he carries around the pitch. Very nervous, tonight he also participates in the maneuver but makes unusual technical mistakes, gets entangled and ends up missing even a penalty kick whose main purpose was to unblock him. Kostic for a good part of the second half he becomes his squire to all intents and purposes, but these two woods risk still ringing in his head;

– If, after years of being indispensable, Leonardo Bonucci was put in the attic for months, the first half of this game is worth more than any explanation for this descent into the hierarchies. The gross amnesia of the former Juventus captain, combined with a not exactly sparkling athletic condition, make him a fee that Juventus cannot afford even in apparently calm matches. Next to him a Bremer whose nets sweeten a negative seasonal balancegets lost once again in obvious positioning and reading errors, completing a defensive package that must send out rather clear signals;

– Sampdoria is not standing still waiting for its fate, despite a troubled and unfortunate season and a ranking that, after this defeat, is becoming increasingly merciless. Already in the first 10 minutes, just before Bremer’s goal, the Blucerchiati showed their aggression, taking advantage of a couple of dribbling mistakes to hit Juve on the counterattack. The double disadvantage does not tame Stankovic’s team who continue to believe in it and rekindle with two goals in two minutes, and for a few minutes of madness sows panic in Turin. Among all stands out the performance of substance of Zanoli on the right wing. An indomitable and fighting spirit it’s all that a team with obvious technical and environmental difficulties can offer their fans right now, and it certainly wasn’t missed tonight.

The article Scattered considerations after Juventus-Sampdoria (4-2) comes from Sportellate.it.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

