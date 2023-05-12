Scattered considerations after Juventus-Seville (1-1) — Sportellate.it

Juventus floats.

– Juve clings to Federico Gatti’s workers’ magazine and saves a rather sad and silent evening up until then, in a game technically poorly played by almost all the twenty-two players on the pitch. The 1-1 draw leaves everything wide open in a confrontation between two lazy teams, both of which give the impression of being able to give much, much more. In any case, winning in Seville, against this Sevilla, is a result within the reach of this stammering Juve as well;

– Juve is actually starting rather aggressively; in the first half the game stretched and narrowed like an accordion, with two midfields unable to filter. The goal is done first by Sevilla and Juve are frightened, eclipsed. In the second half Allegri evidently calls for the halma and is taken too literally. Juve also add a couple of more offensive players but in reality they slow down the pace and nothing happens. Sevilla waits and Juve passes the ball across the half pitch without having any idea what to do, apart from a few outbursts from Illing. Locatelli retires, Rabiot starts playing with his tongue out, Chiesa doesn’t mesh. A few happy notes. It takes the input of a Pogba finally centered to shake up a narcotized squad;

– Sevilla are a vertical team, certainly beatable and without big game ideas, with at least two, three players perhaps even below the threshold of mediocrity. What keeps it standing in this difficult moment (thirteenth in Spain) is its aura of Real Madrid in the suburbs, of a team with absolute experience that knows the rules of the game by heart. Rakitic in the middle (actually a perfect Modric from the suburbs) he still knows how to conduct the orchestra, especially if the rhythms are low like in tonight’s second half. In a more electric context like the Andalusian one, for Juventus it could however be enough to play a game of great intensity to take the victory. The technical balance in the field hangs slightly from the ports of Turin;

– Tonight’s goal is the third goal in a row in Europe from a set-piece scrum by Juventus. You deserve to the sense of the door of Gattito Pogba’s aerial momentum and to Chiesa’s foot. However, this is the umpteenth proof that bears witness to Juventus’ unspeakable difficulties in creating dangers, in entering the area with the ball. The cumbersome nature of Juventus’ ball-and-chain maneuver honestly has few equals at these levels, and it emerges dramatically in contexts similar to today’s, when you have to lower your head and attack the goal. No fuel, no ideas, no football. A real shame because, let’s repeat it again, the quality of this squad would allow us to show something else. It’s late now and you can’t help but hold on to the result;

– So many problems, so many shortcomings, so many wrong matches and yet it could be said that the Juventus season (on the pitch) is not yet to be thrown away. So what is really the halo of widespread anguish that surrounds this team? Why such a sad, almost gloomy climate? Is it only the courts’ fault? This team, it’s time to take note of it, doesn’t excite and doesn’t drag an audience dazed by an overly divisive coach, an objectively not fun game on the field, a missing management, rankings with asterisks, ticket prices out of this world. A set of elements that make Juve weak, insecure, almost resigned today. The Europa League may or may not arrive, but the feeling is that in any case, it would be a palliative unable to solve the problems surrounding the Juve world today.