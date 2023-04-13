Juve plays badly and wins well.

– Inside a sadly silent Stadium, Juventus played a game of extreme suffering, won thanks to 15 well-done minutes and the qualitative difference between the two goalkeepers. Adan undoes all efforts of the Portuguese, while the successor Very (good luck to Szczęsny) raises the shutter with a colossal double final intervention. In the end she was Allegrate;

– Allegri pulls off an aggressive 3-4-3 which effectively produces cosmic nothingness, demonstrating that it certainly isn’t enough to bring in all the strikers to change skin. More Church, Di Maria and Milik are not for different reasons in a good moment of the season and tonight it showed. After a few storms here and there, Juve played a quarter of an hour of intensity and concentration in the heart of the second half and that was enough to beat a well-organized team with discrete individualities, but dramatically lacking an offensive point of reference;

– Above all, the management of Allegri’s changes is curious, starting with an anomalous two-man midfield before closing with a psychedelic four-man midfield with four midfielders. Confused ideas, wrong and overly defensive changes. After the 1-0 Juve eclipsed themselves excessively, as often happens and the exchange management is one of the full-blown causes. In any case, the nursery rhyme is now known to all. This group doesn’t steal the eye, it doesn’t produce a pleasant kick but it has a precise identity and always keeps the bar straight. Sometimes then it can be enough, like tonight, sometimes not, like against the semi-final first leg against Inter, a match with a black and white performance all in all similar;

– In the end, Juve held on thanks to the driving force on the right of Cuadrado and Di Maria, champions who, despite a poor performance (one could say a season), have the ability to put together a sufficient number of plays to create problems and dangers. Little else comes from the rest of the troopwith a willing but still worryingly not very incisive Chiesa in the last twenty meters, a Kostic in reserve and sacrificed by the role and some strikers still in difficulty;

– A final note of merit for the match winner, a Federico Gatti growing and having the night of her dreams tonight. A beautiful story of the province and Italian meritocracy. He must be the owner of the black and white three-man defence. Good boy.

The article Scattered considerations after Juventus-Sporting Lisbon (1-0) comes from Sportellate.it.

