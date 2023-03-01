Juve wins a sparkling derby.

– Juve wins a curiously amusing derby by arrogance and raises its voice from afar, in a championship where stuttering reigns behind Napoli. The points on the pitch certify that the second team in our championship would have been Juventus. The minimum for the value of the squad but also the maximum given the Neapolitan state of grace and the judicial psychodrama of January, which understandably undermined a few weeks of work;

– Tonight Allegri’s team played a terrible first half, enduring the aggressiveness of a Torino team that finally presented itself in the presence of a great team without any inferiority complex. The first fraction only miraculously ends in a draw, thanks to two winning sorties by two senators like Cuadrado and Danilo. In the second half the entrances of Church e Pogba raises the technical and emotional level of the match and Juve floods little by little, with a Beans more and more master of the midfield and a Kostic overflowing to the left. The offensive solutions of this squad now, after a few months of lean, are many. The individuals are top quality and after the autumn thunder, now the team has a body and a soul. With this quality, even kicking three set pieces well can be enough to win matches;

– Meanwhile in the middle of the field for a returning Pogba, a Paredes it’s definitely gone. The world champion who came to Turin with the attitude of King Charles who visits the indigenous tribes during an African safari ended his credit in La Spezia. In order to punish him, Allegri to replace Locatelli draws the young Barrenechea from the Continassa shelves, twenty-one-year-old playing like a thirty-seven-year-old, not necessarily a compliment. Slow and composed performance, albeit sufficient, which mainly serves to demonstrate how sadistic Allegri can be in managing the balance of a locker room;

– The four minutes that pass between Linetty’s crossbar and Bremer’s goal, interspersed with heavy entrances from Chiesa and Pogba, produced Ivan Juric’s final tilt, a restless man who always seems on the verge of losing his mind and who has finally lost it today. At the expense is the affectedness of Radonjic who is sportingly annihilated, physically eliminated from the field and who knows when and if we’ll see him again. The last quarter of an hour Toro is lost behind the anger of Juric and fails to produce any reaction, a pity for a vigorous performance, the best of the last derbies;

– A final consideration deserves the complex moment of Dusan Vlahovic. It is impressive to think that last year a comparison with Osihmen was not only normal, but also saw the Serbian presumably the winner according to most of the insiders. Proof that anything can change in a year. Today another difficult performance, full of heavy movements, trivial banks done badly, lack of electricity inside the penalty area. The gaze is worryingly dull. Yet Allegri must not make the mistake of questioning it, especially now. Vlahovic is a player to be found and the caliber of Juve of the future to come still passes through him. Woe to forget it.

