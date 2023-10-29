Scattered considerations after Juventus-Verona (1-0)

Cambiaso’s strike breaks Verona’s defenses and gives Juventus a night at the top of the table.

– A victory was needed to spend at least one night savoring the flavor of the summit and, in the most tiring way, grotesque, daring, in the end it was a victory and, precisely in Turin, many teach that, all things considered, that is what counts. However, few occasions like this match seem to highlight the paradoxical contrast between Juventus’ position in the standings and the quality that the Bianconeri demonstrate they have at their disposal. Turin, Milan and tonight Verona are 3 victories obtained by fielding a team that, at least on the surface, does not seem to have guns capable of solving matches, no variables capable of breaking the law of order: when the epilogue seems written, it is the most romantic of mischievous of the province to resolve yet another battle and mock a Verona that savored the feat. And another 3 points arrive in Turin;

– What is most worrying, above all, is still Dusan Vlahovic, who already entered in corpse clothes in the victory at San Siro. The Serbian seems very far from optimal condition and once again ends up being fed to the opposing defence, where an aggressive Dawidowicz doesn’t even have too much trouble in overtaking him. Few resources even from a midfield (reduced to a bare minimum by the well-known off-field events) of which Rabiot he should become a guiding star in terms of depth, but the Frenchman seems to be struggling to establish himself at last year’s levels. I am the free-range charge of a Gatti a little rough, the personality of a Miretti always a little too imprecise, the forays of a Cambiaso maybe sometimes disorderly trying to change the cards on the table: are these the weapons of an aspiring league leader?

– In a flat starting XI from a technical and emotional point of view, the most dangerous player among the Bianconeri, as already demonstrated by the San Siro match, is undoubtedly Moise Kean but the Juventus striker lives the classic Fantozzian evening, a reflection of the particularly unfortunate personal moment (at least from the point of view of achievement) that he is experiencing on the pitch. Still looking for the first goal of the season, Kean’s jerks are the only source of jolts from an unarmed and monotonous team, but two VAR interventions insensitively erase the name of the Vercelli player from the scoreboard, who in truth had skilfully constructed the conditions for scoring. An understandable nervousness also forced Allegri to interrupt his match prematurely, despite an above-average performance;

– Verona doesn’t seem like a team in crisis, at least not to see it for the first time tonight. After 20 minutes of suffering Baroni’s team reacts to the disallowed goal with pride and, for half of the first half, is able to impose its rhythm on the Juventus pitch. In the second half, even legitimately, the yellow and blue savor the luxurious result and erect the fort to defend the point, riding a 5-3-2 a little more solid than usual, with the two professional strikers trying to let the team breathe and with the precious work of the half-wingers in limiting the balls between Juve’s lines. In the end Baroni returns home with nothing, but honestly he has little to reproach his parents for;

– Realistically, you cannot come away from a victory that takes you (temporarily) to the top of the table with negative feelings, and this is also the case of a Juventus who, although very close to a disappointing stop, find the classic result that increases the enthusiasm, immediately after the prestigious victory over Milan. If today the performances of those who should be the quality elements are limited by less than optimal physical conditions (above all Chiesa, Vlahovic and Rabiot), the ability to bring home results consistently cannot only be attributable to luck (who, in truth, did not always smile at Allegri’s team during the match). Make the most of slightly opaque races it is an important characteristic and, if in January Giuntoli can intervene to fill some obvious shortcomings in the squad, it does not mean that in the long run it will not be truly valuable. For now, however, we continue to genuinely believe Allegri when he says he is aiming for fourth place.

