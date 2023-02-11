A great, very great Atalanta.

– Sarri is right. This is evident when in the 86th minute Gasperini changes the attacking pair by removing Lookman and Hojilund from the field and inserting Boga and Zapata (taking into account that Muriel is disqualified). The difference in budget, scouting and scheduling makes the Goddess two steps above Lazio off the pitch. True, there has been a small renewal for Sarri but always timid, limited and never complete. If the Biancocelesti really want to compete for the first four places, important transfers and equally heavy signings are needed;

– The first half is bubbly. Atalanta started at a fast pace and aimed determinedly to close Sarri’s team in their own half. After 10 minutes, however, Lazio also faces Musso. The ball travels fast and passing precision must make the difference. Here, just this one. A couple of mistakes cost Zappacosta’s incredible goal that unlocks the game. And it is always the imprecision that allows Immobile not to sign, a few minutes before, the advantage on a typical play by Savic. At the end of time Zaccagni commits Musso who, however, plastically rejects for a corner;

– The distances. This is the leitmotif of the second half. Atalanta tightens, closes every passing line ready to restart. Lazio are long, play in too many meters and never manage to speed up the game. There is no starting point, no play. Still, Immobile has the right ball to equalize it but, incredibly and for the second time, he misses it. Luis Alberto’s mistake, which opens up the restart for the doubling of the Danish Atalanta prodigy, certifies the lack of concentration and distances. From that moment Lazio doesn’t even try, they disappear. Yet there were more than twenty minutes. The Goddess struggled little to bring the three points to Bergamo;

– Blaming Sarri is seeing the finger missing the moon. We need a decisive change of course upwards. He lacks the head, the motivation. If twenty minutes from the end the opposing area does not storm, even confusingly, it means that the old problem at Lazio has not yet been eradicated. Certainly it’s the players and not the coach, given that the same declines happened with Inzaghi. However, nothing is lost: there is still so much to do and we must not get caught up in the hysteria of the moment. If the collective doesn’t work, the individual can’t fix it;

– Although Gasperini is not usually liked by football fans, it must be said that, while revolutionizing the squad, the principles that inspired a team that is always beautiful to look at and that grinds football remain fixed and immovable. Trivially, the addends change but not the result. Bravura of the coach, not much to say, other than the club as we said earlier. The Goddess knows exactly when to attack, when to press, how to move, when to slide. She proved it perfectly tonightwhere both the ensemble and the single worked. Ah, Rasmus Højlund is forte da far paura.

The article Scattered considerations post Lazio-Atalanta (0-2) comes from Sportellate.it.

