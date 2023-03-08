A distracted and lackluster Lazio in front of goal loses the first round.

– After the game on Friday evening, given the caliber of the opponent, playing at home and immediately taking the lead, Lazio is back to being Sarri’s bete noire: that unclear and unfocused team which he hates so much. Exactly those features that made it possible to bring home the three points in the last championship match. However, to say that the Biancocelesti played badly would be incorrect: the opportunities were there, the game ditto, but, according to the first rule of football, if you don’t throw it in you don’t win. Which, however, the Dutch did who, on the only two occasions they had, capitalized on the goals to the maximum;

– Pedro’s goal, Zaccagni’s flares and total domination of the pitch lead everyone to think it would have been a walk in health. The AZ does practically nothing. Lazio could also go 2-0 but the ball doesn’t want to enter. Suddenly, from an acceleration of the Dutch, Maximiano finds himself pierced. In reality, everything was born from a mistaken disengagement by Savic who, for large stretches, appears indolent and affected. Lost ball fully exploited by the opponents. The same Serbian, however, touched in pride, takes a sensational crossbar a few seconds later;

– The second half begins and the tiredness of the Biancocelesti grows visibly. AZ, thanks also to some tactical tricks, takes courage but has to deal with a sumptuous Luis Alberto who enlightens, invents, curries and scolds without, however, finding any teammate ready to unwrap the chocolates he dispenses. Immobile is missing like air, which today would have served as gold. Another wrong disengagement, Cataldi doesn’t follow his man and it’s the opening goal for the Dutch. The reaction is there, the opportunities as well, but the lack of energy prevails. It ends like this;

– Sarri doesn’t have much to complain about. Lazio don’t play badly at all but he has a huge problem in the lack of rotations, especially if someone like Immobile is missing. If the coach could have higher-level alternatives to make the top players catch their breath, these matches would probably be won. However, we have to deal with the reality that says: short squad and voltage drops. The only way is to continue like this, considering this defeat as a wake-up call to avoid future and more important falling asleep;

– The Dutch play as they should. They move the ball, are often rough and cheeky. They know their limits but exploit those of their opponents. They believe it, they don’t give up after the disadvantage but they are also lucky to see many balls not ending up behind their goalkeeper. All this allows you to secure the first round away from home. Next Thursday they will be in their basin where, surely, they will play death together with the public. It will take a Lazio in “gala” format to go through. Difficult but absolutely not impossible, indeed, on the contrary.

The article Scattered considerations post Lazio-Az Akmaar (1-2) comes from Sportellate.it.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

