Lazio plays better in 10 than in 11 and wins the first round.

– Once the Romanian championship expressed teams and players of absolute level. One of these, today, sat on the bench of the Transylvanian team: Dan Vasile Petrescu. The full-back discovered by Pavone and brought to Foggia with the two Soviets Koliyvanov and Shalimov, then landed at Chelsea and Genoa trains the local multiple champions and arrives at the Olimpico with a decidedly defensive attitude ready to snatch a non-negative result and then play it at home. Sarri’s men, on the other hand, had the obligation to redeem themselves after some fluctuating results;

– Inaccuracy, some clumsiness and still evident mental waste do not allow a simple start for Lazio. The episode of the expulsion, in this sense, is a clear demonstration of all this. Paradoxically, however, seeing themselves forced into ten by the 15th minute, the Biancocelesti closed ranks and raised the rate of concentration. Cluj looked set to dominate the match. However, none of this happens. The most tempting opportunities are all from Sarri’s men. Suddenly a free-kick pattern. A real rarity. Especially if performed with mastery by Anderson and finalized with acrobatic beauty by Immobile who finally returns to score;

– The fear was that in the second half the Romanians would attack Maximiano’s area, trying to exploit their opponent’s numerical inferiority. Against, Lazio keeps the attention very high. Although they were two, Vecino and Savic dominated every ball that passed from midfield. The offensive phrasing was well orchestrated. The second goal was in the air, but it didn’t arrive. On the other hand, fatigue sets in, especially in the last 10 minutes, which however does not open up space for the offensives, albeit sterile, of Petrescu’s men.

– The result counted. With it also came performance. The public wanted a victory, above all in terms of character and one that could bring the bar back to the same level of results as it was until a few weeks ago. Sarri, like everyone else, can also be satisfied by the individual substitutes. One above all GIla. As well as Lazzari who for large stretches literally breaks the opposing defense in two. The Spaniard is always precise, punctual, never takes risks and puts his will and character into it. With him Casalewhich proves to be the column that will now have to shoulder the defensive rhythms, given the forced absence of Romagnoli.

– The Romanians have given up, never dangerous and always careful not to concede goals rather than exploiting the enormous opportunity that had appeared in front of them. Changes have little effect. Those few times that appear in the opposing trocar seem almost unconvinced of what they were doing. They count a lot on the return, which presents itself as a difficult but within reach challenge for Lazio.

