Maurizio Sarri is the answer to those who say that in football the coach doesn’t count.

– Lazio-Juventus was one of the best matches of this championship: rhythms far from those to which Serie A is sadly getting us used to, flashes of class and the search for spaces, above all two teams that are playing it openly. If it’s not new for the Biancocelesti, it is for Juventus, who have shown that they can be a team that not only has to “react to slaps”, but would also be able to dominate matches, if desired. In that “wanting” however the donkey falls: precisely because Juve tried to do it only for a fraction, however Lazio won, who with this 2-1 escape in a mini-break from the Champions League, consolidating second place and flying +7 from fifth place. Raise your hand who at the start of the championship would have predicted this position for the Biancocelesti;

– The two times are two different races: muscles in the first, imagination and intuitions in the second. For this reason, in the first to split and draw it are two purebred horses, those Milinkovic Savic and Rabiot who, without a shadow of a doubt, are currently the two best midfielders in this Serie A: Juve is speculative until half-time tea, Lazio bites, but the match remains open. It is in the second half that the script changes, it is tinged with magic thanks to the fairy feet of Luis Alberto and Di Maria and the bucking ball and chain of Chiesa and Zaccagni, who are fine to see them in the national team yesterday (if the Mancini players fall on the call-up of the second, ça va sans dire): it ended 2-1, perhaps the 2-2 would have been more fair, but in the end it is a result that rewards a team that is too good and punishes those who could be good always be, but decides to put on the best suit only for half an hour;

– Sarri’s merits are many: in evenings like these, his Lazio are beautiful to rub your eyes, but the fact is that there are more and more evenings like these and they are leading to a well-deserved Champions League qualification. There is no moment, for Sarri’s Lazio, there is no hic et nunc, speculation, improvised victory, because even a goal to be reviewed like that of the Sergeant goes on the sly compared to the enormous team performance: there is work, the flow that derives from it, the tried and tested maneuver, everything that seems to emerge from a construction site that has been going on for two years and today sees players and departments transformed by the hand of the demiurge. Cataldi has become one of the best playmakers in the leaguethe defense is so attentive that it even manages to stem the frankly monstrous gusts of Di Maria and Chiesa, Marusic e Hysaj who will never be Theo Hernandez but are generous outsiders who know exactly what their duties are. And then the ball up front, but this deserves a separate consideration. Wherever you go, Sarri-ball makes you fall in love, and after the San Paolo, now even the Olimpico is full, festive at its feet, because on evenings like this you fall in love. Maurizio Sarri is the answer to those who say that in football the coach doesn’t count.

– For 30 minutes, Juve showed that they could be the strongest team in Serie A. In that half hour of the second half, when Landucci (in place of the affected Allegri) changed formation to 4-3-3, the bianconeri seemed unstoppable. The Chiesa of the best times has been reviewed, who alone punched the home defense 4 times; Di Maria is an angel fallen from heaven in this Serie A, and yesterday he only missed the decisive leap; in defence, Danilo he played right-back showing how that role should be played in midfield Rabiot and Beans they have the pace of the best, and only imprecision, bad luck and the absence of a bomber (to date, Vlahovic is not) prevented the Bianconeri from drawing. Now, the question is why would a team that could dominate want to be dominated? If we look for the answer in the arithmetic, Max Allegri’s 59 points mean that this Juve isn’t going so badly. But we don’t have proof: how many points would there be if you tried to always impose that script?;

– Finally, a consideration on the offensive departments. In common, there is the inspiration that made yesterday’s game a delight: if we have already said about Chiesa and Di Maria, we need to spend some words on the Biancocelesti’s offensives. Luis Alberto in evenings like yesterday is poetry and prose, because alongside that backheel for the 2-0 that should be shown in all football schools there are the numerous times he growled, held the ball, connected the action. Beside him, Zaccagni is devastating in terms of speed of execution and concreteness: he finished the game with a goal, an assist, a goal disallowed for offside and a near-penalty obtained (which could have cost Cuadrado red light), and every time he takes the ball the alarm sounds in the black and white defense. If the Andalusian is talent, Zaccagni is application, and both are fully enhanced by a Sarri-ball that also counts on Pedro’s experience. who when he enters explains it to everyone. To date, both teams lack the real bomber: Vlahovic and Immobile, for different reasons, are the stand-in for what they were. And if they too had been on the appeal, probably the fight for the Scudetto would have been more open.