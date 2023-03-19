An edgy derby, with little beauty, but which sees Lazio take the three points home.

– It’s never a game like any other and it never will be. The attempts, often in vain, to mask the emotion behind superstition or ill-concealed superiority fail. You feel this match, you live it in your stomach. An anxiety grows within you that carries with you throughout the year and that from the start of the championship draw leads you to see that date there. If you expected a good, fun or spectacular match, it would mean that you don’t know this rivalry. What we saw tonight is the maximum exaltation of what has just been written. The Rome derby is all of this: guts, blood, voice, anxiety, tachycardia and possibly happiness for one of the two at the ninetieth;

– The choreography, the flags, the kick-off you barely hear, the bedlam of souls that crowd the Olimpico. Winds and choirs that attack the souls of the players and lead them to always start with concentration and contraction. The surprise is Abraham’s absence in favor of Belotti. Provedel, despite his fever, is there to defend the posts. Lazio’s dribble is superior, Roma wait and try to create with Dybala and Wijnaldum. In the 35th minute Ibanez, already the author of a huge mistake in the first leg derby, naively commits his second tactical foul and leads Massa to send him off. Change the face of the game. However, it changes in favor of the factory settings of both: Roma wait behind the ball line, Lazio dribble and look for a gap. Nervousness reigns and the match takes a turn for the ugly stylistically, but fervent for the competitive spirit;

– Tempers cooled in the second half and Lazio’s dribble rose. Dybala remains in the locker room in favor of an extra defender. Luis Alberto takes over the reins of the game and invents two conclusions that shake Rui Patricio. The pace picks up on the Biancoceleste side and the Giallorossi try to keep the bunker intact until Felipe Anderson, from before, cues Zaccagni who, with a shot of absolute precision, overcomes the Portuguese goalkeeper and seals the advantage. From there, everything changes and forces Mourinho to reverse the game plan: Matic and Abraham enter. The Romanist pressing line rises and Lazio are unable to keep the ball as before. Mourinho’s team would equalize but Smalling’s offside frustrates the joy of his fans, instead animating the Biancocelesti ones. Over time, only the fans’ coronaries suffer as the two goalkeepers do very little. He ends in the 96th minute with a blaze of Lazio;

– Sarri he wanted this match from the beginning of the week. She hadn’t hidden it, quite the contrary. Criticized for his pre-Conference League statements, he went all-in on the derby: he was right. His team is compact, lucid, dribbles, plays and thinks. He doesn’t let himself be dragged into the whirlwind of Giallorossi nerves. The mental strength is there. As in Naples, he wins the match tactically. Every player gave his credit, even those who entered. These two weeks of rest will certainly be sweet and relaxed;

– Some of Mourinho’s choices are surprising: Abraham out of the starting 11 and Dybala’s sacrifice in the second half. AsRoma plays its game, the one it has in its heart: muscular, hoping to take advantage of the opponents’ failures. However, this does not produce the desired results. Being ten in the 35th minute didn’t make the tactical plan any easier but, it must be said, the team reacted as best they could. Knowing Portuguese he will surely not be satisfied but he will never admit it. He will defend his rights everywhere.

The article Scattered considerations after Lazio-Roma (1-0) comes from Sportellate.it.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

