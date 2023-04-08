Napoli wins again after being slapped at home by Milan, but without shining.

– The important thing for the Azzurri was to get back to winning ways after the blowout suffered at home against Milan. Mission accomplished, but the brilliance seen before the stop is still far away: the movements without the ball still lack the usual brilliance and fluidity, and there is some difficulty in creating real dangers on Falcone’s side;

– On the contrary, a good Lecce takes the field, eager to collect important points in terms of salvation but not only, given the negative period in terms of results. The Salentini offer a combative and intelligent test, managing to put Naples in serious difficulty;

– Naples that short-nosed wins as they say in this case, with a rather lucky own goal signed by Gallo. An episode that unlocks a race otherwise headed towards a draw which, fundamentally, would perhaps have been the fairest result;

– If Naples as a whole maybe didn’t deserve the victory, who fully deserved it is Captain Giovanni Di Lorenzo, author of a capital test also seasoned by the advantage network. The former Empoli was a man across the board, the main outlet for the Azzurri’s manoeuvre. Well Kim too, who responds in his own way to the first truly insufficient test of his championship which, until the match against Milan, had been perfect;

– Vittoria which is the only positive thing that comes out of the Salento away game: the doubts and perplexities expressed, both from a tactical and technical point of view, against Milan, remained the same as last week. A team probably more Osimhen-addicted than we thought: certainly not good news, given that the Nigerian is not sure of his presence at the San Siro. In this sense, Simeone’s injury is bad news for the Azzurri.

The article Scattered considerations after Lecce-Naples (1-2) comes from Sportellate.it.

