Roma impacts against a Lecce as always well placed on the pitch.

– Very few flashes of good football at Via del Mare, where Lecce and Roma crash into each other in a draw that dampens the guests’ enthusiasm and which reconfirms that of the Apulians, who are always confirmed as a very difficult team for the big names;

– And Lecce tidy as always and well placed on the pitch, who plays, paradoxically, better without the ball in his feet, managing to serve his attackers quickly as soon as he has the opportunity. Baroni’s defensive form enhances his physical and aerobic qualities. Gendrey, Baschirotto, Umtiti, Hjulmand, Gonzales, Colombo: all people with inches and legs, able to handle the physicality of Mourinho’s team;

– The Roma he finds himself out of breath or ideas in the middle of the second half: after having collided three times against a superhero version of Falcone, Mourinho’s team also disunites because the substitutions don’t help (indeed). In the points, the Giallorossi would perhaps have deserved something more, but to undermine a confident and orderly defense like Lecce’s, more ideas, solutions and – above all – precision in front of goal are needed;

– Mourinho doesn’t put his hand on the bench until the 80th minute, not even inserting his “children” who have brought freshness and quality on other occasions. More than a technical choice, it would almost seem like a message to highlight, once again, the scarcity of alternatives in addition to the very titular eleven. Nice to see you back on the pitch though Wijnaldum after the serious injury;

– Baschirotto and Umtiti confirm themselves as a reliable and physically dominant central duobut it is Falcone our best in the field. The Apulian goalkeeper flies first to Elsha and then twice to Abraham, who, despite not being able to score, is among the most positive and dynamic of the guests. Dybala it is everywhere but it is also very wrong. Good Matic, bad Pellegrini.

