Manchester City stopped at the Emirates. Leipzig, now more than ever, knows that the company is far from impossible.

– After the City Ground, the Red Bull Arena. Manchester City suffer a second consecutive away draw, identical in the result to that of three days ago in the championship, very similar in the plot and in the distinctive features. Still dazzled by Emirates’ feat, we risk perhaps not realizing that the blues are actually in the midst of a moment that is anything but positive. I am only 5 victories in the last ten games, in all competitions. And tonight’s draw, like that of Nottingham, risks having an enormous specific weight in the economy of the citizens’ season. Guardiola and his destiny are in their hands, we are always absolutely convinced. But continually playing with fire could lead to dramatic consequences;

– We were talking about the similarities with last Saturday’s draw. Bad again Haaland, almost clumsy in some of the rare situations in which he found himself managing the ball, and never concretely in a position to become dangerous. The defensive attitude was then again insufficient. If against Forest it was Laporte who ended up in the dock this time it was Ederson’s turn, disastrous in reading Halstenberg’s cross which led to Gvardiol’s equalizing goal. Another goal conceded in an advantage situation, once again after giving the feeling of being able to control the match at will. Two clues don’t make a test yet, but this City has a problem that looks a lot like overconceitedness;

– Guardiola took care of taking the stage before and during the match. De Bruyne was missing, having remained in Manchester together with Laporte due to illness, and for a couple of days the bets were raging on the name with which the Catalan would replace him. Between Foden and Alvarez Pep as always chose the third, namely Akanji, leaving everyone stunned. One defender more than the line-up used in the last month, just to bring down even the few certainties we still carried with us, and City who returned to an almost classic 4-2-3-1, with Mahrez right entered the middle space to favor the descents of Walker and Gundogan free to move behind Haaland. The opening goal was born from a play by Mahrez and Gundogan, in collaboration with the increasingly positive Grealish. Then, in full Guardiola style, no substitutions until the final whistle, not even after conceding an equaliser. A film that we now know almost by heart;

– Leipzig returns home knowing that the feat is possible at Etihad. Second half Leipzig, mind you, because what we saw in the first 45 minutes was clearly not the same one we’ve come to know this season. Low center of gravity, imprecision in the restarts, some decidedly sub-standard singles, Szoboszlai and Werner in particular. Then, as mentioned, in the second half almost by magic the team that only three months ago put Real Madrid in check and that in the Bundesliga is there once again in the fight with the best. The entrance of Henrichs on the right he gave new energy, with the German full-back even coming close to scoring on two occasions. In general it was another Leipzig, aggressive in trying to regain possession and with the defense line 20 meters higher. The equalizing goal came as a natural and deserved consequence. A goal that gives Rose’s team three weeks of hope;

– The German goal is also an opportunity to celebrate yet another great seasonal performance by If Guardiol. We had perhaps lost sight of him a little after the World Cup, thanks to the break that the Bundes take as usual in January and our natural laziness in following a championship that is not the domestic one, let alone if this is not even La Liga or the premier. The Croatian defender, when it comes to using his feet when setting up, is already among the best in the world. His predisposition to attack forward is perhaps not supported by sufficient basic speed, and in this sense to cover the space of the field behind him perhaps he should be used as the left arm of a 3-man defense. Certainly his name should be at the top of the list of a team that wants to fix, and even for a long time, the defensive department. Let’s try to bet, hoping to be luckier than what happened with De Bruyne and his replacement: Gvardiol will cross the Channel this summer to play in the most beautiful league in the world. But the share of this event is probably not that high.