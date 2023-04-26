Scattered considerations after Liège-Bastogne-Liège — Sportellate.it

Demi Vollering and Remco Evenepoel dominate the Liège-Bastogne-Liège and launch themselves at full speed towards the Grand Tour season.

– The week in the Ardennes closes the first part of the season with two almost absolute rulers: Tadej Pogacar e Demi Vollering. The first wins hands down Amstel Gold Race, Freccia Vallone and Liege Bastogne Liegi, the second for an unfortunate fall after 95 kilometers of Liege almost gets the hat-trick, but the appointment is only postponed;

Demi Vollering celebrates at the finish line in Liège

– There was great expectation for the unprecedented clash between the Slovenian and the world champion Remco Evenepoel: the two rarely challenged each other in the race. After the shock of Pogacar’s withdrawal, Remco Evenepoel has a smooth path to success: where he was expected to attack, the Belgian attacks and wins his second Liège solo. After twenty-five years, a rider wins Liège twice in a row and after thirty-seven, the winner wears the rainbow jersey of world champion;

– Behind Evenepoel and Pogacar, among the best in the Ardennes, there is the Briton Thomas Pidcock always on the podium in the three races: without today’s phenomena, the palmares of the Ineos rider would be much richer. The surprise however is the Irish Ben Healey, born in 2000, unkempt beard, came out of nowhere at Amstel, which finished in second place and a third at Liège. Applause;

– In the field femalenelle Ardenne Demi full ring he has left no way out for his rivals and in general in this first part of the season: triple crown this week, Dwars von Flanderen, Strade Bianche. She had never raced such a dominant start to the year: she is ready to take on the legacy of Annemiek Van Vleuten, who despite her forty years also fought indomitable in Liège, and dominate not only the one-day races but also the big races in stages?;

– Chapter Sd Worxs: The Dutch team really seems to have no rivals this season. The numbers are mind-boggling: 12 classic wins out of 18 this season, topped off with five doubles (first and second place) and with four absolute protagonists: in addition to Vollering, Marlene Reusser, Lotte Kopecki and Lorena Wiebes. In Liège she brought two of them back to the podium: Reusser, in fact, finished third.