The craziest match of the Champions League round of 16 is staged at Anfield and the winner, as has been the case in comparisons between these two teams since 2009, is Real Madrid.

– In Liverpool he made his debut in the Champions League Stefan Bajcetic who together with Fabinho form a very interesting midfield duo. He and the Brazilian are positioned close playing as playmakers and give the opportunity to Alexander-Arnold to go up to the midfield line under construction. In fact, the opportunity for the first goal comes precisely from that densely occupied wing of the Reds.

– The game of Benzema he has two faces, practically absent in the first half the golden ball in office takes the chair in the second by scoring the two goals that ensure Real’s qualification. The second, after seating Alisson, is a pearl and further certifies the Frenchman’s status as a legend of the Champions League.

– Apart from the goal, a very subdued game by Darwin Nuñez. The Uruguayan starts on the wing and is asked to sacrifice himself a lot given that in the non-possession phase Liverpool arrange themselves with a 4-4-2 in which Darwin is the added midfielder. Despite this being the third goal in this edition of the Champions League for Nuñez, the Uruguayan still has a lot to improve, especially in reading the match and playing times, a sore point in his match.

– Thirty-seven years old Modric he demonstrates why for a good decade he has been considered the best midfielder in the world by playing a game of order and imagination. He doesn’t do anything flashy but his plays are decisive on two occasions. On the third goal with a well-taken free-kick that Miliato pushes on goal and on the fifth, when the Croatian robs Fabinho and starts a counterattack that kills an already dying Liverpool. He is the perfect mentor for Valverde e Camavinga.

– The goalkeepers were the worst on the pitch tonight, making two blunders for a Champions League knockout round. Self Courtois is justified by an irreproachable passage by Carvajal – and obviously by the victory – Alisson seems to be the one who paved the way for the start of Real’s comeback by getting the ball wrong after a disengagement from Joe Gomez, a tribute to Warrior which at Anfield they would have gladly spared themselves.