Overflowing performance by the Rossoneri against Gasperini’s team.

– It’s not easy to find a Serie A team to play almost on target against Atalanta without being crushed by their intensity, but tonight’s Milan succeeded, winning almost all of their individual duels and above all managing to beat many thanks to their excellent field arrangement. When Pioli’s eleven decides to play as a team and has the physical and mental fitness to do so, he can compete with everyone in our league and one has to feast one’s eyes on seeing the continuous tactical changes made by the rossoneri in the ninety minutesforcing the Nerazzurri to always play on the run rather than imposing their own game;

– In this regard, a very convincing statistic stands out: the players from Bergamo ended the first half without making a single shot on goal. Something sensational, thinking of who coaches her, but above all the fact that it is something that has never happened in almost twenty years now. Great credit also goes to the Rossoneri rearguard, especially to that Malick Thiaw who seems glued to the Attack on Lookman, who despite his name never sees it, before being replaced with Muriel out of desperation;

– Theo Hernandez’s broadside from outside the box is worth the ticket price. It doesn’t matter that it was printed on the post and needed an unfortunate detour from Musso, to enter the goal, because you don’t see shots like the Frenchman’s every day, both for execution and for simple “madness”. to have thought so, especially since it is not a striker. On the sidelines of the net, the entire performance of the number nineteen is sumptuous, who interprets his new position with great intelligence, always finding the right moment to exploit the spaces opened up by his teammates and at times it seems that he and a couple of of his clones;

– Sorry for Leao, who according to what Pioli said claims that he is happy in a less decentralized position, but seen from the outside it seems the exact opposite. When the team builds from below, he often finds himself going back to midfield to get the ball and, with his back to goal, struggles to make a difference. He does the best things when he spreads out and has space in front of him, even if he sins of selfishness in almost never rewarding Giroud’s movementsalmost as if he were playing with blinders. Side note: he should get the shot at the far post out of his mind, because it’s not his thing;

– Not much to say about the final result, which is almost close to the hosts, a little wasteful until Messias’ goal, author of a great performance, which secures victory. Atalanta’s performance is so disappointing that it’s not clear when the Rossoneri’s merits end and the Nerazzurri’s demerits begin, practically incapable of making themselves dangerous for the entire duration of the match and which risk seeing the two Romans move away in the standings. It’s a different matter for Milan, which hooks the “cousins” in second place in the standings and puts the black month of the beginning of the year behind them once and for all.

