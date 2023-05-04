Scattered considerations after Milan-Cremonese (1-1)

Yet another insufficient performance by the Rossoneri against a low-ranking team.

– In a Milan that flies the Belgian flag for an hour, the best of the trio is Saelemaekers, who showcased all his athletic skills in an evening where his team, thanks to the simultaneous absences of Theo and Leao in the first hour of play, played more on the right wing. Less well Origivery eager to interpret the decentralized position on the left, but not very concrete when he approaches the goal area. Some signs of awakening for De Ketelaere who, deployed in a more offensive position and with greater freedom of movement, manages to be much more at the heart of the maneuver, even if indelibly tarnishing his performance with a serious mistake face to face with Carnesecchi in the first half;

– Just the extreme defender of Cremonese, already in the blue round, keeps the barrack of his team standing, perched in defense from the first minute, with more than one decisive save, but above all giving great security in all game situations, where he demonstrates a great sense of position and the ability to interpret the goalkeeper’s role in a modern way, with great personality despite his young age. An important performance, which keeps the result in the balance until Okereke’s mock goal, which will be decisive in taking away the Rossoneri’s second point of the season;

– About Nigerian, his entry was decided with impeccable timing by Ballardini, who inserted him right at the moment of maximum effort from Milan, with the team unbalanced forward in search of the advantage, ready to exploit his speed against the Kalulu-Thiaw pair, jumped like skittles before spearing Maignan. The coach of the Grigiorossi, an expert in miraculous salvations, this year was faced with an arduous task also due to his magic touch, but whenever he was in a position to make a good impression, he managed to give his best itself, even making turnover like this evening;

– On the other side, the attitude of the Rossoneri starters, who took over half an hour from the end, was quite embarrassing, with Leao (“orphan” of Theo Hernandez) exhausted within two clicks within as many minutes, Giroud not received and Krunic alone barely sufficient by virtue of his usual abnegation to the cause. Better than them Messiah, if only for having propitiated the deflection with a low free-kick which was worth the goal of the equalizer after time expired. Bad performance also by Brahim Diaz, one of the few deployed from the first minute, whose classic central percussions were not successful, leading him to lose all the physical duels and making the wrong choices in the penalty area;

– The numbers of the Italian champions in the leaguein spite of a Champions League semi-final reached not without worries, at present they are to be considered disastrous. Average points of 1.75 per game which, currently, would allow access to the Europa League only by virtue of the detached classification, 2 points in as many games against the bottom of the class (equal to 1/10 of the total collected by the Cremonese), 4 draws in the last 5 matches, of which only one was obtained against teams on the left side of the table: Mourinho’s Roma. The justification of the summer market is partial, because many negative results against the little ones have accrued in matches that already last season were won only thanks to single episodes or plays.

