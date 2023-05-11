Home » Scattered considerations after Milan-Inter (0-2) — Sportellate.it
Inter eats up Milan in the first 20′, then cooking it over low heat. A one way game.

Simone Inzaghi guessed everything. All. The “King of Cups”, as he is now called due to his score in knockout cups, got it all right. The two ballots on the eve (Dzeko and Mkhitaryan) decided the match and not only that: the Bosnian was sumptuous with the ball at his feet for 60′ as he hasn’t experienced in a very long time, the Armenian played another perfect 60′ in phase of non-possession and recovery of the ball. Let’s add the timing of Brozovic’s entry – perfect in slowing down and managing the rhythms after the first 15′ of the second half of Rossoneri dominance – and Luke. The result is an indisputable 0-2;

– Giallorossi vibes. Dzeko and Mkhitaryan, 37 and 34, solve a Champions League first leg semi-final in 2023. Thinking about the specific weight of tonight’s two goals, it makes you smile to remember the hesitations with which the two had been bought by the Nerazzurri owners: those hesitations could also have been corrected, also because the former’s performance – understandably – fluctuated in his Nerazzurri experience , but tonight’s performance blows it all away. Two individual performances which, in the event of access to the final, will indelibly mark their adventure with the Nerazzurri;

Milan without Leao. The impact was not the best – on the contrary – and the individual errors – that of Calabria in marking, the missed goal by Messias, the many and macroscopic errors in the possession phase – weighed decisively on the progress of the match. But Leao’s absence was felt so much, to which Pioli was unable to find countermeasures: 90′ in which Milan managed to make themselves dangerous only on a couple of occasions;

– Near perfect performance. There are many other excellent performances in the Nerazzurri, in those 90 minutes that were almost dominant and also with several regrets, thinking of the mistakes made by Dzeko and Gagliardini. Lautaro played perhaps the best match paired with Dzeko since both started, Bastoni once again demonstrated his international caliber, Calhanoglu together with Mkhitaryan (with a less sparkling Barella) directed the match into the heart of midfield from the 1st minute;

It continues to be incredible to think that one between Inter and Milan will come in finale a Istanbul, but nothing has been decided: the Nerazzurri certainly have an advantage, but two goals difference in matches of this level and with this tension at stake can disappear in a few minutes. The same eleven minutes with which Inter directed, but did not close, the first part of the Euroderby. Next Tuesday, the second act.

