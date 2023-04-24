Scattered considerations after Milan-Lecce (2-0)

The “Rafa Leao show” is broadcast at San Siro against a team in great physical difficulty.

– It’s hard to remember Milan’s last goal which arrived on a dead ball pattern, but Leao’s is truly valuable. Tonali’s cross, after the exchange with Messias, is perfect for inserting the Portuguese at the far post, who with an imperious detachment shows everyone that in his repertoire there are not only running, dribbling and fine touches, with all due respect of Gendrey who up until now had managed to keep him more or less in check. The Rossoneri forward’s performance was sumptuous, and when he’s having fun he can give his best, occasionally indulging in some play for the public. The second goal, arrived at the umpteenth personal action, is a billiard shot that makes San Siro explode, before seeing him rightly recalled to the bench to preserve his physical integrity;

– Theo Hernandez’s hair is illegal everywhere except in the land of the Trolls and on soccer fields. Given that we are talking about the latter, the truth is that we care just about the Frenchman’s aesthetic choices and what matters is only what he shows on the left wing, where Pioli asks him to always stay tall and he does not he makes himself begged, bringing the opposing defense with him, which is forced to stop him several times with the bad ones. If the Milan winger can afford to play like this for an hour, it is also thanks to Tonali, who has returned to playing at the top in recent weeksplugging holes wherever needed and consequently giving safety to the whole team when it raises the center of gravity;

– If in the first round Lecce could be considered one of the positive surprises of the championship, beyond any reasonable doubt, the last two months the Salento team seems to be a shadow of that group that had accustomed us to getting results even against the “big ones”, also playing good football. The team coached by Baroni appears physically tarnished and is forced to wait very low in order not to find themselves perpetually late for the ball, which in any case often happens, with the midfielders outrun by the Rossoneri “arrows”, contained with fouls only as long as it was possible. One thing is certain: in this team, someone like Strefezza should never be out;

– Today’s result, the result of a more than convincing performance by Milan, is proof that to physically manage the forces of the team with a double commitment, it is not necessary to overturn it and that the choice to start with the best possible formation, to think about protecting the most important players in the match in progress, always pays off more than an exaggerated turnover. This is what Pioli will have to do between now and the end of the season in order not to see his team ousted from the fight for fourth place, which with Juventus’ return to the upper floors is becoming more and more heated, but at the same time not giving up on the dream of bringing the Rossoneri in Istanbul, eighteen years after the “tragic” final against Liverpool;

– In an evening that saw Maignan sleep peacefully, Kalulu did not show his best in the Rossoneri rearguard, who in terms of game pace seems to be paying off a bit for the reduced employment in the last period, especially in the right-back role. Well Tomori and Thiaw well, but he must learn to limit his impetuosity to avoid falling into serious mistakes again. Sufficient evidence of Brahim Diaz, contrary to Rebic who spent the evening (as often happens to him) crashing into opposing defenders, getting stuck in dribbling. Sponda Lecce, on the other hand, it is difficult to find someone sufficient, with the exception of a targeted and innocent Falcone on the opponents’ goals. He discreet the performance of the wingers in the first fraction, until he held up gambato then capitulate in the last half hour despite the changes and the aforementioned Strefezza, who as a substitute did more than all his team mates in ninety minutes.

The article Scattered considerations after Milan-Lecce (2-0) comes from Sportellate.it.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

