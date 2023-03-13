Milan is beautiful only in Europe.

– Salernitana’s mistakes in the first half are a mortal sin for a team that has chosen to go to San Siro to play the game without putting up barricades: you can’t think of missing two goals like those failed by Kastanos and Dia, when the game is still at zero to zero, without being punished . If the Senegalese has the extenuating circumstance of Maignan’s perfect exit to stop his long run as “assisted defender” with Thiaw on his heels, the previous tycoon of the Cypriot, with the goalkeeper deceived by Bennacer’s midway pass, is one of those who Serie A can’t go wrong;

– Who never misses an opportunity to assert his qualities as a bomber, unlike the two grenades, is Olivier Giroud: a player who, in terms of experience and “specific weight”, is a category above all in the Rossoneri attack. His semi-overhanded kick with which he warms up the home crowd and paves the way for the goal in recovery in the first half, on a corner kick, where he heads the ball making everything seem ridiculously easy. Leao, an expert on pots without lids, and Brahim Diaz, who juggles the lines without ever shooting on goal, should learn from him;

– The colossal collective oversight of the Rossoneri rearguard on the occasion of the equalizer is the result of mechanisms that are not yet well oiled, when the team presses to keep possession of the ball in attack. At the moment in which the restart from Campania is triggered, Tomori is completely out of position to mark Piatek, closer to midfield than to the area, Bradaric is free to cross with Saelemaekers late and, in the middle of the area, Thiaw (even tonight in great difficulty) he gets distracted trying to give a hand to Kalulu, who didn’t need it, leaving the author of the goal free;

– Ochoa seems to have a particular predilection for throwing a spanner in Milan’s works: after having held up the first leg match, won by the Rossoneri only after a long siege, even tonight in the second half he contributed decisively to keeping the draw, thanks also the lack of concreteness of the opposing attackers. In this regard, it should be emphasized that Pioli’s substitutions turned out to be a bit hasty and poorly thought out: if on the one hand we can understand Origi’s entry, we don’t understand why removing Giroud and above all relying on a Zlatan Ibrahimovic in clear condition deficit;

– The final result confirms Salernitana’s courageous match, who returns from Milan with a far from undeserved point in his pocket and prevents the Rossoneri from hooking Inter in second place, keeping themselves on the waterline for the Champions League only by virtue of Juventus being penalized in the standings. A negative season so far, with the exception of the passage to the quarter-finals in the top European competition, because such a fluctuating performance by the Italian champion team is nothing short of unexpected. For their part, however, the grenades can enjoy the seven-point lead over Verona, third from bottom in the standings, spending a more than peaceful night.

The article Scattered considerations after Milan-Salernitana (1-1) comes from Sportellate.it.

