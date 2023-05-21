Scattered considerations after Milan-Sampdoria (5-1)

The Rossoneri did their duty against a team now devoid of any psychological strength.

– First obligatory consideration for the Sampdoria fans, who have arrived in good numbers from Genoa despite the already mathematical relegation and a corporate situation that could make the situation even worse. A fan base that, not only for the team’s coat of arms, but above all for the attachment shown to the shirt, deserves better than what has been seen on the pitch this season. Seeing the third green ring half occupied on a cold and rainy evening by supporters who never stop supporting their team, even after the final triple whistle, brings mixed sensations between esteem for them and nostalgia for a glorious past that seems very distant;

– If Brahim Diaz always played like tonight, he would be the ideal player to wear the number 10 shirt for Milan. His performance is sumptuous, with two valuable assists that enrich a test where he showed that he knows how to vary on the whole front of attack, with intelligence and vision of the game. The “problem” in all of this is that he also succeeds thanks to a Sampdoria team that leaves him far too much space and doesn’t make use of his physicality in defense, allowing the Spaniard to express his technical skills in total freedom, unlike than seen on other occasions. The goal with a dedication to the crest on the shirt (an important signal in terms of the transfer market) is the icing on the cake of his perfect evening;

– Hats off even in the face of proof of Giroud, whose hat-trick speaks for itself. A goal with his classic “turn” in the head, a penalty with which he displaces the goalkeeper and the third goal as a true fighter are the mirror of his repertoire: that of a purebred striker who too often is forced to leave the area penalty, but when he returns he is like the prodigal son welcomed back into the arms of his dad-goal. Also good among the Rossoneri Tone themvery generous when assisting Diaz for his team’s fourth goal, e Lionwho seems to have definitively left an injury behind him and proves it with a game of his, opened with a goal and continued with shots and dribbles, to deserve the applause of the public and the “Player of the month” award received earlier of kick-off;

– What about the mistreated Sampdoria? Little or nothing, given that one can only imagine the state of resignation in which Stankovic’s team took the field at San Siro. Hats off then to Mr. Fabio Quagliarella, who brings the number of his goals in the top flight to 182 at 40 years of age and a pat on the back to poor Ravaglia, who tries to keep the barrack up as best he can, before capitulating under the rain of balls catapulted into goal by the Rossoneri. The Blucerchiati squad is better than what the match and the standings say: from the young Zanoli (on loan from Napoli), to the more experienced Augello and Winks, there will certainly be some players in the showcase next summer, provided that don’t let yourself be dragged into the abyss of football depression accumulated in this cursed season;

– The end result says it all about proof of Milan, which should not be underestimated by virtue of the many missteps of the season against teams apparently within reach. Raise your hand any AC Milan fan who, at the momentary equalizer goal, didn’t think something like: “Here we go again!”, but this time things went differently. In fact, the team did not let itself be possessed by the ghosts of Bologna, Empoli, Cremonese and Spezia, remaining on the spot and going to close the match within ten minutes, as one would always expect from the team with the Scudetto pinned on the chest. The away match in Turin against Juventus and the match against Verona are matches in which the Rossoneri will have to try in every way to score six points and, at that point, hope that fate will lend a hand on other pitches as well.

The article Scattered considerations after Milan-Sampdoria (5-1) comes from Sportellate.it.

