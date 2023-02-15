Europe makes Milan beautiful.

– The module designed by Pioli to give greater compactness to the defensive phasewho arrived almost out of time in the championship, shines just in time for the Champions LeagueAnd. The 4-2-3-1 formation of the Rossoneri coach had always suffered with the teams lined up in defense, even those of lesser caliber than Tottenham, and it is quite clear that the possibility of playing almost on a mirror level with Conte’s team is a great advantage for the Rossoneri. Remaining compact and covered, to force the English to raise the center of gravity, using the two defensive arms to keep Son and Kulusevski away from the goal works and Kjaer’s experience in the battle in the box with Kane does the rest;

– Malick Thiaw is the best surprise of the Rossoneri market, hastily considered insufficient by many fans and insiders. The German Under-21 defender, who had hinted at good things in the short time in which he was employed in the first part of the season, is proving to be ready and reliable, as well as very eclectic and suitable both as a central four, and as a trio. Used on the left by Pioli, this evening he also found an illuminating throw for Theo Hernandez, which was worth the Rossoneri advantage, proving that he also has good technique and not just physicality;

– In addition to the young German, today in the AC Milan defence Kjaer also shonefor one evening he returned to the levels that had led him to be a Rossoneri column before the injury that kept him away from the fields for a long time. The contribution of Theo Hernandez is fundamental to the AC Milan cause who, in the “Super-Saiyan” version for a couple of games, has started running again like in the good old days, keeping the opposing defense in constant apprehension tonight. Same speech for Brahim Diaz: a fundamental glue between midfield and attackin the new module, capable of illuminating Milan’s maneuver with his plays, but also of dictating the times of the game as if he were an advanced playmaker;

– Tottenham, for their part, put the match totally on a physical level, with great pressure in midfield and interventions often bordering on regulation. Great difficulties for the English to set up game plots, not at ease against the opposing defense lined up, often forced to discover themselves or fall into the offside trap. Despite more possession of the ball in the opponent’s quadrant, the English have not managed to create a clear goal opportunity, although several times they have managed to worry the rearguard with enveloping actions, which however have never managed to carry a dangerous ball in the area, except when Son and Kane scared Tatarusanu, but in an irregular position;

– The final result not only rewards the most deserving team, but is close to a Milan that has returned to the levels of the second half of last season. The module-level changes were decisive, but most of all we saw an attitude and an abnegation that seemed forgotten in the maze of last month’s difficulties. Seeing Giroud work as a real defender in the box, not just on corners and coming off the pitch exhausted, shows how the team has regrouped around its leaders, to find one of the best seasonal performances at the right moment. The return to London is still missing, where the risk of a completely different music playing is real, but one thing seems certain: the Rossoneri are healed.

