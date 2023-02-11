The Rossoneri reviewed the three points, but it was almost only the result that saved themselves.

– Twenty eight minutes. The time elapsed from the start of the match to see AC Milan action, moreover on the counterattack. The first fraction of the Rossoneri is a not too veiled reminder of that of the derby: half an hour behind, leaving the total initiative to the opponents, with a defense that, the Turin fans don’t want it, is not punched just because the other part the quality does not abound. In the setting phase, the absence of Bennacer is disarmingly felt, but also of ideas: the three central players stay compact, the arms never widen, the midfielders do not move and the ball is thrown forward in the hope that Diaz o Leao find the right play to create spaces;

– The truth is that Milan also lacks the interpreters to better manage the new module chosen by Pioli, partly due to injuries, partly due to lack of squad. Already imagining this defense with the “ex” Romagnoli starting the action and a left-handed man on the left, not among the players made available to the coach, would probably show the public a different team. It is no coincidence that tonight the Rossoneri’s most dangerous actions came from recovered balls in key areas of the pitch, taking advantage of Theo Hernandez’s space and speed;

– If Sparta cries, Athens does not laughbecause thehe difficulties of Turin to capitalize on what it manages to build are embittering and help to dissatisfy 100% of the audience. A reliable Tatarusanu again, at least for one evening, gives his contribution to keeping the Rossoneri’s goal clean sheets, but every game of the grenades there is that feeling of “I wish but I can’t”, created by the total absence of a center forward capable of guaranteeing a worthy haul of networks. If Miranchuk doesn’t turn around and lacks quality, we have to rely on Sanabria: a number nine shirt, but not in fact, also capable of being found in the right place at the right time, but not very concrete;

– Among singles, Singo and substitute Karamoh stood out positively in the grenade, both going close to the net. In Milan, good performances by Tatarusanu, Kalulu and Thiaw in the back department, as opposed to a stammering Kjaer. A Theo Hernandez was also seen in good shape, unlike Leao, but the decisive man is once again Giroud: he is the one to exploit a cross from his compatriot in the best possible way and bring home three points that are worth gold, above all for the morale of a team that now seemed to be in pieces;

– Turin is eating its hands for the umpteenth time, who on points would have easily deserved a draw for how he was pitched, but he never managed to materialize and somehow resurrected Milan, a month after helping to bury him in the Italian Cup. Juric’s work can be seen in the organization of play and grit, but the coach deserves that sooner or later the club decides to buy him players capable of making the team make a leap in quality, which takes it out of that limbo in which it has been floating for years, without either art or part.

The article Scattered considerations after Milan-Turin (1-0) comes from Sportellate.it.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

