Home » Scattered considerations after Monza-Fiorentina (3-2)
Sports

Scattered considerations after Monza-Fiorentina (3-2)

by admin
Scattered considerations after Monza-Fiorentina (3-2)

Fiorentina hasn’t solved its concentration problems.

– It seemed that Viola had immediately set the table. The double advantage in the first thirteen minutes signed by Kouame and Saponara could give the impression of a game if not already killed, at least directed decisively by the Italian team. It was not so, with great credit to Monza to have resumed the thread of the race without feeling the pinch;

Six goals conceded in three days are too many, even for an unscrupulous team like Fiorentina. The most worrying fact for the Viola (especially in view of their upcoming cup matches) is that these goals are all the result of technical errors, including those made by Marche, with superficial and avoidable misreadings. But, for example, the draw goal of Dany Mota it is the exact replica of the goal conceded by the Viola against Spezia. A system defect, which becomes difficult to compensate for without the maximum attention of those on the field;

– In a match where the result perhaps depends more on the faults of Fiorentina, Palladino’s Monza deserves recognition for the umpteenth performance of personality and quality. The Brianza players score their second consecutive win after Inter, and have only one defeat (against Lazio) in their last seven games, where they have picked up 12 points. Mathematical salvation is now very close, and there is much credit to the coach who took over during the current season;

– An old problem that has re-emerged in Fiorentina is that of managing rhythms throughout the match. The Viola, exceptional with and without the ball when the engine is revving up, are tremendously normalized when the flow of the match becomes more placid. It seems that Viola always lacks the lucidity to let matches cool down, ending up being the first to disconnect completely, suffering an inertia that would favor them on paper. Heavy ballast to deal with, given the many matches that will physiologically consume the team’s mental and physical resources;

See also  Djokovic defeated in Banja Luka: the elbow injury is felt. The next tournaments on red clay are in doubt

– In terms of individual performance, the performance of stands out in the negative Martinez Fourth, plunged back into the uncertainties of the beginning of the season and in showing his limits in situations in which he has to act turned towards his own goal. Barak is also worried (given the unavailability of Bonaventura), who reports bloody errors in dangerous areas of the pitch for the third game in a row. Dany Mota is above all in Monza, goal on the scoresheet and penalty obtained. The tests of Rovella and Caprari were also very positive. Bravo Pessina, after the serious mistake on the 0-1 by Kouamé, to take responsibility from the penalty spot for the final 3-2.

The article Scattered considerations after Monza-Fiorentina (3-2) comes from Sportellate.it.

You may also like

Milan, does the strike in attack come from...

the video on the Swiss Alps – Corriere...

France offers itself a “final” at Twickenham by...

Inter score points again: hat-trick against Empoli

The USK basketball players won in Brno and...

TV rights, Serie A thinks of a Sky-Dazn...

Gmunden confidently starts the quarter-final play-off

Giugliano-Potenza: the tiger beats the lion

winner in Barcelona, ​​Carlos Alcaraz continues to impress

What is the meanest and most dangerous bear...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy