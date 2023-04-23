Scattered considerations after Monza-Fiorentina (3-2)

Fiorentina hasn’t solved its concentration problems.

– It seemed that Viola had immediately set the table. The double advantage in the first thirteen minutes signed by Kouame and Saponara could give the impression of a game if not already killed, at least directed decisively by the Italian team. It was not so, with great credit to Monza to have resumed the thread of the race without feeling the pinch;

– Six goals conceded in three days are too many, even for an unscrupulous team like Fiorentina. The most worrying fact for the Viola (especially in view of their upcoming cup matches) is that these goals are all the result of technical errors, including those made by Marche, with superficial and avoidable misreadings. But, for example, the draw goal of Dany Mota it is the exact replica of the goal conceded by the Viola against Spezia. A system defect, which becomes difficult to compensate for without the maximum attention of those on the field;

– In a match where the result perhaps depends more on the faults of Fiorentina, Palladino’s Monza deserves recognition for the umpteenth performance of personality and quality. The Brianza players score their second consecutive win after Inter, and have only one defeat (against Lazio) in their last seven games, where they have picked up 12 points. Mathematical salvation is now very close, and there is much credit to the coach who took over during the current season;

– An old problem that has re-emerged in Fiorentina is that of managing rhythms throughout the match. The Viola, exceptional with and without the ball when the engine is revving up, are tremendously normalized when the flow of the match becomes more placid. It seems that Viola always lacks the lucidity to let matches cool down, ending up being the first to disconnect completely, suffering an inertia that would favor them on paper. Heavy ballast to deal with, given the many matches that will physiologically consume the team’s mental and physical resources;

– In terms of individual performance, the performance of stands out in the negative Martinez Fourth, plunged back into the uncertainties of the beginning of the season and in showing his limits in situations in which he has to act turned towards his own goal. Barak is also worried (given the unavailability of Bonaventura), who reports bloody errors in dangerous areas of the pitch for the third game in a row. Dany Mota is above all in Monza, goal on the scoresheet and penalty obtained. The tests of Rovella and Caprari were also very positive. Bravo Pessina, after the serious mistake on the 0-1 by Kouamé, to take responsibility from the penalty spot for the final 3-2.

The article Scattered considerations after Monza-Fiorentina (3-2) comes from Sportellate.it.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

