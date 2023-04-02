Three heavy points and yet another clean sheet for Lazio.

– A lot can be said with the words of this Lazio but the numbers, in their dryness, describe the current state of things very well: 17th clean sheet, 19 goals conceded, plus five on the third, 4 shots on target including 2 goals. Solidity, precision, fluid play although not always flashy, teamwork from which every department benefits. Everything leads to a consolidated second place in the Brianza area against a Monza who tries not to play the part of the sparring partner but who, in spite of himself, finds himself forced to do so;

– It was all about unlocking it. This type of match, after a national break and after a derby win, has always represented a mental obstacle for Lazio. Instead Sarri is reaping the now ripe fruits of his work, the mentality and temperament side of him. Pedro will take care of breaking the delay and favoring the idea of ​​a match in the mind of the Tuscan coach. Always inspired by Zaccagni which in this period is in a state of grace. Palladino’s players try to react but impact on the Casale – Romagnoli duo and above all on Provedel;

– Another crux lay in the approach to the second half, which cost the Biancocelesti several points this year. Lazio, on the other hand, enters well from the changing rooms: concentrated and without relaxation. It grinds game without ever going out of balance or disunity. Savic takes care of it on a free kick, who goes within 1 goal – speaking of numbers – in Serie A of Klose. Monza tries to raise its head but without finding a decisive starting point. The swirl of changes has practically no effect. Except that in the last five/six minutes a bit of tranquility appears in the heads and bodies of the biancocelesti which literally makes Sarri jump;

– Without competitions in Europe there can be complete assimilation of Sarri’s schemes during the week. True, the size and flavor of European evenings is always a beautiful thing but, especially with a view to next season, now can be a moment of real growth for the team. To prepare you for more games next year hoping with a deeper and more complete squad. Luis Alberto goes out and gets pissed. Well, we know how much Sarri cares about him and the new look he built with patience: if the Spaniard didn’t show his locura we would have to worry;

– Monza plays well. He’s proving it game after game. Palladino’s work is evident and his game idea puts him in the spotlight for the next few seasons. Ball on the ground, well-defined patterns both offensively and defensively. Every player knows exactly what to do. Salvation now seems to be a formality and the club can legitimately think about building the next Serie A. Well done everyone.