Pioli’s men win by suffering and take home the third clean sheet consecutive.

– Milan leaves the U-power Stadium in Monza early with 3 fundamental points and with a few more certainties. First of all, he finds the second provisional place, which can only be good for an environment that had recently had to deal with much more uncomfortable positions. Then he puts another clean sheet on the scoresheet, which makes 3 consecutive after Tottenham and Toro. Not trivial these days, if you think of the almost 20 overall goals conceded between Lecce, Rome, Lazio, Inter and Sassuolo in the first outings of 2023. The new form seems to have restored Pioli’s confidence who, finding Tomori among the owners, adds today another piece that will be useful to definitively heal Milan;

– The new 3-4-1-2 by Pioli if on the one hand it strengthens the defensepredisposing the team to a greater sacrifice, on the other not convincing in the possession phase. Milan has almost always been lost with the ball at their feet, probably thanks to the simultaneous absence of Bennacer and the lack of lucidity of the last Tonali. Only Brahim, among the 11, has taken the responsibility of asking for the ball in the middle of the field but pulling the cart at these levels for the rest of the season won’t be easy. Well in the non-possession and counter-attack phases, despite the usual indolence of Rafael Leao, who probably still has to digest the second striker role. The positives are a Theo foundthe compactness of the three central defenses and a lately less uncertain Tatarusanu;

– It’s the week of Malick Thiaw. The latest performances of the German Under 21 captain partially exonerates the much-criticized summer transfer market of Maldini and Massara, once again showing off the quality of a player ready for Serie A and very useful to the AC Milan cause. Tonight the customer was Petagna, skilled enough to put him in difficulty on a physical level. It didn’t happen, Thiaw remained calm and lucid (despite his first Italian yellow card) and takes the game home. Still mysterious objects Origi (titular party) and De Keteleare, nervous for missing yet another simple goal. If the judgment on the summer market were to depend exclusively on the two Belgians, today we would have no trouble defining it largely insufficient;

– Before tonight’s match, it is no coincidence that Monza were the only undefeated team in 2023. Palladino fields a very serious 11 every week, which makes its home stadium its fort. Considering Milan’s wait-and-see attitude, the reds had to make a virtue of necessity, disregarding the dogmas of pressing and counter-attacks normally imposed by their coach. Despite the absence of Carlos Augusto, vital in the boost phase of the game’s economy, Monza did not lose even under construction, thanks above all to the qualities of its midfielders and demi strikers, Rovella and Ciurria above all. In these parts the future seems to be bright and we have few doubts about Palladino that he can become a certainty in the panorama of coaches in this Serie A;

– Milan is not yet fully healed. After the good victory on the night of the Champions League, exactly this kind of match was expected: vigorous, generous and solid. But we are still far from the Milan we have admired over the last two years. Thanks to the absence of Bennacer, certainly the key man to raise the quality of the Milan game, the Rossoneri have not yet managed to find the usual plots, making the game often predictable. Krunic is always among the most positive but a module with a 3 defense provides that even the two lateral defenders, so-called “braccetti”, are proactive in the offensive phase, which has only happened on a couple of occasions today. One of these is Messias’ goal and we don’t believe it could be a coincidence. It will take time but the margins for the situation to improve seem to exist for this “new” old Milan.

