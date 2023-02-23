Ángel Di Maria, take care of the Juventus Football Club. You can’t (yet) see beyond what you give.

– First half. Nominally mirrored teams, lined up with 3-5-2 very Italian. Not even time to worry about 4 minutes holed up in the penalty area and Fagioli recovers high. Di Maria’s rainbow is foreverit will be talked about and written about in rivers. Lo music sheet is very clear from the beginning: low positional defense of Juventus, Canaries that deal with the limited quality in the final third. Rabiot and Fagioli get up to form the front line of pressure, slowing down the ball output of Kombouaré’s team and forcing them to throw long. Time a quarter of an hour and the second brushstroke of Video basically closes the accounts. Pallois sent off for the save on the Argentine’s heel, a penalty obtained and converted by Rosario’s 22. In 10 Nantes rearranges itself with a 4-4-1 that would also try to close the central supplies. It’s a shame that Di Maria is on the pitch, elusive and uncontrollable. Ángel is a magnet for Juventus possession and finishing, to which his teammates are tied like a ball to a racket with a string. From the 30′ begins the long tactical exercise of Allegri, who under the French downpour tests a 4-3-1-2 in non-possession from the highest center of gravity. Lafont had time to blow Kostic’s diagonal onto the post, avoiding picking up the third ball from his own net before the break;

– Second half. Someone besides us preferred to enjoy the second 45′ of Nantes-Juventus rather than a loop of Di Maria’s first goal? In case he shows up, both in the proud sense and in the therapeutic sense. El Video does Juventus deserve? Juventus deserves El Video? Questions that arise spontaneously in that Ludovico treatment which is the second fraction. Honorable mention for the beauty of the headquarters of the Battle of Nantes: it will be the yellow-green, it will be the musicality of the French, it will be the rain of the Loire, but the scarf of the Canaries it’s touching. Oh yes: Di Maria also ennobles Thursday evening with a goal from the Europa League, from the back of the head on rebounds and bell towers. The finish is all Nantes pride: Alex Sandro and Szczęsny did not agree and denied Guessand and Blas the goal of the flag;

– Allo Stade de la Beaujoire ‒ Louis Fonteneau goes in scene the tragedia di capitan Spherical. In constant pain under construction, unjustified goalkeeper in ruining Di Maria’s work of art. The only flame that keeps the interest alive is the left whimsical di Ludovic Blas. Too lonely to bear fruit for the collective but the protagonist of some truly remarkable flashes on the right. In the second half, if possible, he shows even more how he has little to do with Nantes: he should also be reviewed in the next few years in European nights. Structurally Nantes is a Juventus with less quality: it is up to the reader to choose the order of magnitude of the little consideration it has aroused The Yellow House. Compared to the outward journey, the major downgrade is represented by Fabien Centonze: Kostic will host for several of the next sleepless nights of the class of ’96;

– Angel. Gave. Maria. Need to add something? Perhaps further excuses for the maniavantism that had populated the thoughts of many, Juventus and non-Juventus players, waiting for a full belly after Qatar 2022. Who knows what the coach from Livorno will think of his own theories on ca-te-go-ri-e. Reviewing the race, he will have realized that the only one to give the tu in Di Maria it is Nicolò Fagioli. A 2001 that on paper should eat pasta at a high level. The other source of pride of the bianconeri is the captain Danilo. Not that the band was needed to certify his status, but his value goes far beyond the lines-cutting passes to overcome a staid midfield. The arm with the symbol of command is only the latest and natural evolution of the former Madrid and City;

– Summing up, Juventus pass but do not deny themselves: plays like she’s poor even in the face of a poorer lineup than her. It will certainly not be a victory, however decisive, in 11vs10 with the thirteenth of Ligue 1 to add certainties and smiles to Allegri and associates. After Allianz’s vigorous first leg, Nantes’ biggest regret is that they never really played the second leg. Time two hundred seconds and Di Maria decides that there should be no match, triggering the self-sabotage Loire consumed 10′ later.