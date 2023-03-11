After a physiological setback, Napoli are back to doing what they have always done this season, finding an important and convincing victory.

– The match against Atalanta, historic kryptonite for Napoli since the time of Sarri, he arrives with a situation in the standings that is still calm, but still with the duty to prove that the setback was only episodic and not a symptom of anything more alarming. Peak result last night helps to further relax the nerves;

– The pressure weighs more on Atalanta’s shoulders, called today to score points so as not to miss the train for the Champions League after a not very happy period. Gasperini tries to surprise Spalletti with Zapata, definitely the best of his, dusted off in Lookman’s place, with the aim of physically creating a block with which to keep the Kim-Rrahmani couple apprehensive and soil Lobotka’s receptions, as Lazio did. Despite the Colombian’s abnegation, the players from Bergamo suffer too much from the re-aggression of the opposing midfielders, practically never managing, if not towards the end of the match, to get to Gollini’s parts;

– Naples though learn the lesson, or perhaps it simply rediscovers the brilliance it missed last Thursday, and manages to move the ball with the usual fluidity, accepting the Atalanta game and pushing more with full-backs, free to advance and create superiority, especially on the right where Di Lorenzo and Politano are very happy. There was no contribution from the midfielders in the first half, perhaps a little lazier than usual in the possession phase in filling the penalty area, forcing the play towards Osimhen more than usual;

– It is no coincidence that the game is unlocked when the midfielders find the play: it is in fact Anguissa’s break in mid-field, in an immediate re-attack to recover the ball, that starts the chain reaction which led to yet another masterpiece by Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who finds the 1-0 after having joked with all the opposing defense. Even after the goal Napoli remained on track, finding the 2-0 which closed the match and allowed the hosts to administer the operations;

– 22 wins out of 26 league games and +18 over second-placed Inter: Napoli have literally canceled last week’s “misstep”. A Naples that rediscovers itself and its brilliance, consolidating the championship issue (maybe) once and for all, being able to concentrate on the Champions League match on the horizon. Atalanta which instead, perhaps, definitively says goodbye to the fight for fourth place: a struggle that certainly does not represent an obligation in Bergamo, but that perhaps leaves some regrets because of the stitches left on the street.

The article Scattered considerations after Napoli-Atalanta (2-0)

