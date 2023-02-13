Like a land registry employee who clocks in at 9 in the morning and enters the office, Napoli wins the nineteenth match of his championship, signing the second consecutive 3-0.

– “Nothing new under the sun”, is written in Ecclesiastes, but they could also engrave it at the Maradona entrance: indeed once again Napoli wins within friendly walls, where we haven’t seen a different result in the league even since 31 August, when it was Lecce who scored a little point. A race that therefore goes according to script, leaving little room for improvisation;

– This is precisely the real strength of Napoli this season, a strength that was unknown to the Azzurri in past seasons: Spalletti’s team in fact never risks anything, keeping everything under control and indeed fulfilling his duties on the pitch with a punctuality that belongs (or at least it should) more to a government office than a football team, a sport in which the casual component has always played a fundamental role. A tranquility that we could define alien to these latitudes, for players and fans;

– Punctual like death and taxes comes not only the victory, but also the 3-0 (which makes an encore with the match of the last round at the Peak) and i gol dei soliti Kvaratskhelia e Osimhen, who reach 26 goals in two. Having them on the field, for Spalletti, it means starting automatically from 1-0;

– On the other side there was a Cremonese who, while not playing badly, he finds neither peace nor points: the grey-red team, the only one to give Spalletti’s team a real displeasure with the elimination in the Italian Cup, tried to give solidity and put the classic grains of sand to slow down the opponents’ gears. Until the masterpiece of Kvaratskhelia the mission was going through: however, the goal acted as a watershed, definitively directing the match towards the hosts;

– A Naples that he doesn’t give up a beat and keeps his concentration high even in “trap” matches, those in which the difference in the standings could play tricks, remaining compact with all its effects: Elmas’ goal, the umpteenth one coming off the bench this season, certify how much the whole team (from the owners up to Raspadori and Demme, who have found very few minutes in the last few matches) be determined to win all matches, leaving nothing to chance in the race for the title. In short, it is really difficult to find something bad and negative in this Naples: indeed, there is one thing, aka the Valentine’s Play Kit sported today on the pitch. Perfection, unfortunately or fortunately, is not of this world.

The article Scattered considerations post Napoli-Cremonese (3-0) comes from Sportellate.it.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

