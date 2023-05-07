Scattered considerations after Napoli-Fiorentina (1-0)

The first as champion of Italy for Napoli, which demonstrates how much this team still wants to have fun and entertain its audience.

– If perhaps some Azzurri fan, in a party hangover, has almost forgotten about this scheduled match (if not for the initiatives connected to the celebrations of the Azzurri’s historic third title), and perhaps imagined the players still wearing the Azzurri big wigs and in a state of intoxication, the Azzurri players do not agree, indeed they play this commitment seriously, showing once again their desire to have fun first and foremost and amuse the large public who flocked to the Maradona;

– Spalletti, despite wanting to honor the championship, he is not a fool but a good manager of men, and gives many key men of the season a day off: inside Gollini, the fourth choice between the central defenders Ostigard, the revived Demme and the couple Elmas-Raspadori in place of Zielinski-Kvaratskhelia. The choice is not initially very happy, given that the maneuver is more cumbersome than usual and giving more than one opportunity to the opponents. However, it is enough that the team manages to get the ball to Osimhen that everything, from the game to the audience, suddenly lights up, dramatically raising heartbeats and decibels;

– Osimhen is precisely the fulcrum of the Napoli match: the goal, for the Neapolitans, is the personal satisfaction of the title of top scorer to be conquered by his number 9. In the second half, after the entry of Kvaratskhelia in place of the injured Lozano, Spalletti also played the cards Lobotka and Zielinski, with the maneuver which naturally improved dramatically in terms of brilliance;

– Not only Naples, but also Fiorentina are playing without particular ranking pressures, indeed perhaps with a particularly attentive eye to the semi-final of the Conference League which can be an important encouragement for a European qualification that is almost impossible to reach through the championship. However, there is the desire to do well against the Italian champions, and the small satisfaction of remaining unbeaten this season against the blues. The Viola started well, going very close to scoring, only blocked by an excellent Gollini. In the second half, however, Napoli comes out and Fiorentina finds it difficult to appear in the midfield, going close to scoring only in the final with Kouamé’s substitute;

– Said of Osimhen, author of the decisive goal on the second attempt from eleven meters, in Naples Kvaratskhelia shows glimpses of the best version of itself, always risking the play and provoking the decisive penalty thanks to an intoxicating dribbling that deceives the Viola rearguard. Ostigard’s match is growing, starting badly giving a great opportunity to his opponents, but in the second half raises the level of his closures.

The article Scattered considerations after Napoli-Fiorentina (1-0) comes from Sportellate.it.

