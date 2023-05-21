Scattered considerations after Napoli-Inter (3-1)

Napoli returns to Napoli, also beating Inter, the only team still undefeated against the Azzurri.

– Naples picks up the last scalp he needed, that of Inter is the only team to date to emerge unscathed from the clashes with the Neapolitans. A victim become even more prestigious, given that in the meantime the Nerazzurri have reached a peak of exceptional form which has earned them, among other things, the two finals of the Italian Cup and the Champions League;

– one final, that of the national trophy scheduled for Wednesday, which has its weight on Inzaghi’s choices: the Inter coach changes 8 men out of 11 compared to the match against Milan. However, the approach does not change. which remains the usual one: a team that decides to wait, leaving the ball to the opponents, to then try to sting on the restart. However, the plan succeeds only in fits and starts;

– Inter’s difficulties are directly proportional to the performance of Napoli, than after a predictable slowdown both physically and mentally after a season like this back to the version seen up to March: cue of the game that has never escaped the feet of the Azzurri, who grind a lot of play and keep their opponents in constant apprehension, even more so after the silly expulsion remedied by Gagliardini, which greatly complicated the Nerazzurri’s resistance;

– Well Kvaratskhelia, especially inspired today; very well Lobotka who rose again to the chair to lay down the law in the middle of the field. Cover though that goes to Anguissa, who after so many attempts finally finds the network that unlocks the game, and to Captain Di Lorenzo, who scores a masterpiece goal with his left foot which definitively directs the match to the slopes of Vesuvius;

– The last point serves to correct the previous one: the cover, allow the exception, goes to the carneade Gianluca Gaetano. The former Cremonese is a marginal man in the Italian champions squad, having played very few minutes, but in the final he finds a heavy goal that excites him to tears: a class of 2000 who made the whole process of the youth team with the blues, the only native of the Neapolitan team: a goal that certifies how much the Azzurri’s feat was unanimous, with the contribution of all those who are part of the staff.

