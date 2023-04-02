The Rossoneri are throwing down the gauntlet to the leaders, in view of the Champions League clash.

-Although almost three months late, Stefano Pioli took advantage of the break to bring his Milan back in a position to render at 100%, bringing him back to that 4-3-3 that was loudly invoked by the fans, but above all effective in erasing the serious problem of numerical inferiority in midfield that had prevented his team from playing man against man, as they did last year, and freeing Tonali and Bennacer from the weight of having to run empty to try to keep the other two departments together. All the players who took turns in the Rossoneri attack benefited from it, being put in a position to play closer to goal and therefore become more dangerous;

– The Spaniard himself experienced one of his best nights of the season, finally managing to realize the good things he had managed to do in the last few games, in which he had given the idea of ​​making pots, but not lids. The play with which he gets rid of Lobotka in midfield, to then place Leao in front of the goalkeeper, is sublime, while the goal of the double is the right reward for his game, arrived at the conclusion of an action involving half of the players, rewarding the precise cross from Bennacer from the left. His contribution to the cause in the defensive phase, to conclude, is the perfect snapshot of the state of grace of this footballer, forced out in the second half only due to injury;

– The final result forces us to insist on the performance of the Rossoneri players, with Leao who returns to the net by signing a brace, not surprisingly on the evening in which he is brought back to his favorite positionwide on the left, from which he can vary and give vent to his devastating accelerations, as happens on the occasion of his second goal, when he humiliates Rrahmani with a speed feint and pierces Meret with a powerful shot under the crossbar. Given the absence of Osimhen, the match was presented a bit like the match between him and Kvaratskhelia and the facts say that the Portuguese clearly won it, despite the fact that the Georgian was still one of the few dangerous men in the Neapolitan team;

– Speaking of clashes and midfield, it is clear how one of the keys to the match was the one between Bennacer and Lobotka, a key player in Spalletti’s Napoli, tonight swept by the Algerian. Without the Slovak’s contribution, Zambo Anguissa also had one of the worst nights of his season and Zielinski was forced to work overtime, even looking for a personal solution on a couple of occasions, without much luck. On the other side, the overwhelming power of Tonali in terms of recovered balls closes the circle in the analysis of the performance of the midfielders of the two teams, without forgetting the contribution of Krunic in his best role as a “tailor” with which he perfectly sews the space between defense and attack;

– The final result rewards Milan’s dominant performance, which even recovers a little what it left on the street in the first leg, where Napoli won at the San Siro, bringing home the maximum by doing the minimum. A real battle cry, in view of the Champions League double challenge, which now seems much more balanced than it did three hours ago. Spalletti’s team is too bad to be true, who appeals to the bad evening and the absence of one of his most important players, Osimhen, to immediately put a heavy result behind him and already think about Friday’s match in Lecce. Among the Rossoneri, the performance of Saelemaekers should be underlined, taking over from Diaz in an extra-luxury version and author of a slalom goal who undoubtedly deserves to get into the best of the match.

The article Scattered considerations after Napoli-Milan (0-4) comes from Sportellate.it.

