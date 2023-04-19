Scattered considerations after Napoli-Milan (1-1)

The Rossoneri are back among the top four teams in Europe.

– Napoli’s approach to the match is what could have been expected, in light of the attitude of Spalletti’s team and the result. The problem, for the Azzurri, is that Milan is also waiting for it, who cleverly choose to protect themselves in their own area and try to repeat the first leg match, given the wasteful verve of their opponents in the period, with an Osimhen who he could logically be in top form following the injury. A choice that he paid for, in light of the final result, but the hosts have to eat their hands again this time, for not being able to realize the amount of play and the many chances createdonly to be punctured again when restarting;

– Penalty shoot-out hierarchies are sacred and we know it. Even statistics are not an opinion and, if a player has converted seventeen penalties in a row, he certainly knows how to kick them. More importantly, though, for any athlete, is to be physically fit then the question arises spontaneously: because Giroud, in a moment of difficulty, kicked a penalty that could have been decisive? With Theo Hernandez on the pitch, perhaps the best choice tonight would have been to leave it to him? On the sidelines of this, without it being an excuse for the mistake, the penalty would have to be repeated due to the presence of Juan Jesus in the area, a player who among other things arrived first after Meret’s rebound;

– The French have to thank Lion because, after having eaten another goal from a more than favorable position, the Portuguese gave him the opportunity to redeem himself by putting the fruit of his labors on the net. A seventy-metre ride with which the left winger shows his entire repertoirejumping over three opposing players (not very wise in not spending a yellow card to stop him) and, not a trivial choice, having the intelligence not to look for the personal net from a difficult position, but serve the free teammate in front of the empty goal, conceding to take a huge injection of confidence after the monstrous start, which after the wrong penalty had seen him fail even a goal from a more than favorable position;

– Speaking of the most anticipated players, it almost goes without saying that tonight the challenge between Leao and Kvaratskhelia was decisively won by the former who, compared to the first leg, didn’t limit himself to lighting up once or twice, but with his accelerations he kept the opposing defense in constant check, putting great psychological pressure on the Napoli players even in the construction phase, unable to afford to leave too many spaces. The Georgian’s task was more difficult, perpetually doubled, with the onerous task of opening the Rossoneri rearguard and too often selfish in looking for a conclusion instead of passing the ball, but also too imprecise to prove he was right. The penalty that is saved ten minutes from the end by Maignan is the final cross on his game;

– Milan has therefore confirmed itself as the bete noire of the future Italian champions and it cannot be considered a coincidence, with two wins and a draw in their last three matches, after a far from deserved defeat in the first of their two league games. In an evening where the great protagonists are the goalkeepers, with one penalty each neutralized and as many important interventions on dangerous actions, the cynicism of the Rossoneri prevailed against the aggressive play of the Azzurri, a little unlucky and a little prey to their own fears , daughters above all of the San Siro match. In light of this, perhaps Spalletti could have thought of a “plan B” to surprise his opponents and he sinned by exaggerating confidence in his men.

