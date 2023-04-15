Scattered considerations after Napoli-Verona 0-0

An uninspiring race that ended with a result that was a just consequence.

– Spalletti relies on the turnover, with a view to the second leg against Milan in the Champions League, drawing 5 men from the “second lines” to give breath to irreplaceable players like Rrahmani, Lobotka and Kvaratskhelia. The responses were so-so, as the result suggests but doesn’t fully explain;

-This is because, as the good ones say, there are zero to zero and zero to zero: tonight’s one does not contain any hidden signal, son as it is of a Naples which, if he has as usual maintained control of operations as the astronomical number of 80% of ball possession certifies, however, he recorded a disheartening 0 for shots on goal;

– A race which, therefore, she put herself in as best she could not for the Scala family, who come out of Maradona with a probably unexpected point on the eve. The race has indeed started on Hellas Verona’s favorite trackswho was able to defend low and wait at a pace that was never excessively high, and then tried to restart. A plan that was about to give an unexpected jackpot in the final race, badly wasted by the substitute Ngonge;

– What Napoli lacked was not only the usual speed and fluidity in the movements of the ball, especially of men: having a center forward like Raspadori forces you to occupy the area in a different way, with the cuts from the outside of the wings or the insertions of the midfielders, sensationally missing in the figures of Elmas and Lozano;

–Osimhen’s entry demonstrated that there is life at the foot of Vesuvius: the Nigerian who has just entered has raised the revs of the engine of the Neapolitan attack by himself, creating from scratch the best (indeed, perhaps unique) goal action by Napoli, with the crossbar to say no to the opening goal, and in general giving a renewed enthusiasm to the team and the public. An important signal, in view of a season finale in which to give everything for everything

