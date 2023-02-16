Coman scores again at PSG and the French are once again on the verge of a nervous breakdown.

– It will be three very long weeks, the ones that will lead to the return of the Allianz Arena, for a PSG on the verge of yet another psychodrama. Three weeks that could be the prelude to a collapse that would have a deafening echo. After tonight’s well-deserved defeat against a Bayern superior in every aspect, the specter of the second consecutive elimination in the last 16, the fifth in seven years, is in fact increasingly real. A PSG that, once again, proved to be a team with confused ideas in the highlight of the season. And like last year when they faced Real who would later become champions, showing up without being clear what to do against such a strong opponent means succumbing. And tonight the field proved it to us again;

– It is precisely from tonight’s result, paradoxically, that Paris will have to draw the necessary energy to compete for qualification in Bavaria. The 0-1 final is in fact very close to Nagelsmann’s team, close to doubling on at least three other occasions, stopped only by a couple of sensational saves by Donnarumma – uncertain however on the occasion of Coman’s goal – and from the class of Sergio Ramos. In these form conditions, the Spaniard has shown that he is still one of the best defenders in the world in terms of reading, physicality and instinct. Nuno Mendes did well with him, impregnable on his side and protagonist of the action that led to what could have been the equalizer, then canceled due to an offside by the same Portuguese winger. And then Mbappé. In twenty minutes, with a left thigh still aching, the Frenchman blew up the defensive certainties that Bayern had built up over the course of the match. In Monaco, net of other unfortunate physical problems, we will see an Mbappé in his full potential;

– Kudos to this Bayern, and hats off for Julian Nagelsmann’s work. The German coach prepared the match perfectly and, if possible, did even better by adjusting some details during the match. His very fluid 3-1-4-2, at least in the possession phase, proved to be a complicated puzzle for the Parisian team to solve. Kimmich placed there in front of the defence, ready to screen the opponent’s counterattacks, was one of the decisive moves to prevent PSG – and its stars – from gaining confidence. Good then the match of the central three, with De Ligt finally comfortable in a system that attacks forward and Upamecano that after the good World Cup played seems to have finally made the definitive leap in quality;

– Very well too Coman, perhaps the best of his, always proactive and now self-proclaimed designated killer of the Parisian team. His goal in the 2020 final had led to the conquest of the title, tonight’s goal could be decisive in finally unlocking a team that up to now still seems to have not shown all of his potential. In this sense it is urgent to quickly recover Mané, who should be there on March 8th and whose presence would give more consistency to an offensive department where in any case Choupo-Moting did not disfigure tonight. And then Cancelo, tonight seen too shy and not at ease in a position on the pitch that is so different from that of the last two and a half years. The best Cancelo, maybe down on the right with Davies on the other side, would be a further step in building an even stronger team;

– We were talking about three weeks, those will separate us from the evening of truth. In reality, PSG has been navigating chaos for three months. Since that early November evening, in which Joao Mario’s goal in Israel punished an unforgivably distracted Paris, thus allowing Benfica to grab first place in the group, the Parisian club has never found peace. Bayern in the draw, then the final in Qatar which made relations between Messi and Mbappé even colder, up to the elimination in the French Cup and the consequent dispute – now almost usual – by the most heated part of the fans. In the midst of all this, in order not to miss anything, an argument never denied between Neymar and DS Luis Campos. It will really be three very long weeks, in which other chapters can be added to this already delusional story. Truly incredible, for a team so full of talent that should only be allowed to express themselves as serenely as possible.