Scattered considerations after Real Madrid-Manchester City (1-1)

The City with difficulty wriggles out of the trap of the Bernabeu.

– The absolute aleatory dimension of football finds yet another confirmation in this semi-final of the Champions League: Kevin De Bruyne, perhaps one of the worst players on the pitch until the 67th minute, saves City by throwing a stone into the goal of the excellent Cortuois, at the conclusion of an action on which Camavinga makes the only mistake in an otherwise impeccable match. The quality of the individual play keeps Guardiola afloat, in a match where inertia has always been determined by the hosts and Ancelotti’s tactical plan in its simplicity was more effective than that of the English;

– It was predictable that Real would face the match aiming to congest the thirty meters close to their own goal, betting everything on the vertical speed of Rodrygo and Vinicius Jr. What perhaps left us a little disappointed was against a City appeared hesitant and too tied to his score of ball possession. In a complicated evening on the nervous management aspect, Guardiola’s team seemed monotonous, unable to raise the pace even after the disadvantage and to find alternative solutions in the triggering of a Haaland roughly taken over by Rudiger;

– Vinicius’ goal on the half hour is the quintessence of this vertical Real Madrid: ball recovery, Modric’s soft exchange to uncover the ball, the tear of Camavinga and the broadside from the Brazilian, on his seventh goal of the season. The blancos strike at the first attempt, and the soup cooked by Ancelotti in the Bernabeu seemed ready. City feels the pinch and seems to be slipping more and more even in terms of tension into the Madrid trap, up to the rabbit that De Bruyne pulls out of the hat after an abundant hour, seasoned on his part with far too many mistakes;

– Speaking of tension and nervousness, it is easy to attribute the many technical inaccuracies by Guardiola’s men (Gundogan above all) to this aspect. No one seems immune to the Bernabeu effect, not even a City to date capable of completing a sensational comeback against Arsenal in the Premier League. Yet, despite everything, Real Madrid have the (small) fault of not having found the knockout blow, postponing the matter to a very open return match on English soil. At one point the feeling was that the two teams were satisfied with the same, maintaining a staid attitude and minimizing the risks. Perhaps he paid for the show, but the choice is more than understandable;

– Among the many negative and positive cues such as individual performance, the honorable mention goes to the Rudiger-Haaland duel, emblematically won by the former. The Norwegian scorer, with 51 goals this season, has never managed to unleash his power, skilfully contained by the ex-Roma defender. The German played a highly concentrated game, never losing sight of his formidable rival and systematically defusing him, in a match above all where City’s playmaker battery was mediocre in supplying its centre-forward. A duel this is somewhat the emblem of a very tactical blocked challenge, where everything is postponed until next week.