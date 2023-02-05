An impeccable Roma from free-kick has the better of a popped Empoli.

– For José Mourinho and Paulo Dybala’s Roma, a penalty or a corner kick are more or less the same thing. The first has historically always wanted and built his successes thanks to physical teams, made up of players with centimeters and skilled in aerial play. The second one, he shoots from a standstill like probably few in the world. Put as a sparring partner a Empoli who approaches the match very shyly and the 2 to 0 after only 6 minutes of play – thanks to two corner kicks masterfully beaten by the Argentine 10 – becomes almost inevitable;

– After Abraham’s two-to-zero, the match actually has little to say. The script becomes obvious, predictable. The Giallorossi leave the ball in the game to Empoli, ready to recover the ball and restart on the counterattack with two offensive and leg wingers like El Shaarawy and Zalewski; Zanetti’s men dribble with quality and also arrive with discrete ease on the yellow and red trocar but then continuously crash against the 3 central defenders of Roma. Mourinho and his team win deservedly and fly to second place in the standings;

– The Empoli fans don’t want any, but William Vicar e Thomas Baldanzi they are two top class players. Vicar’s value is now recognized internationally and the umpteenth Benjamin Price-esque multi-intervention on display tonight confirms some simply formidable qualities of flexibility. Baldanzi knows how to receive between the lines with great ease, becoming one with the ball, leading it with a remarkable step frequency and always keeping it glued to his foot. His head is always high, the pocketed around the corner. His is a football language that is already too sophisticated for his team mates;

– In Rome great first time as conductor of Dybala and very good performance by the three central defenders. Cristante takes the chair in the finale, when there was to suffer and grit your teeth. Abraham is fully recovered. Tactically we would like to see more and more often Elsha and Zalewski starting at the same time, with Celik – a decent soldier but nothing more – relegated to the role of first substitution;

– Empoli returns to Tuscany embittered, but not heartbroken. The team still showed the usual principles and the usual game identity. Today, thanks to an inadequate approach, it wasn’t enough, but Zanetti’s band continues to be one of the most interesting players in our league. Said by Vicario and Baldanzi, today excellent performance by Akpro bag. Not up to par with Caputo and Satriano who perhaps could have even been changed earlier for the benefit of greater physicality.

