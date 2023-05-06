Scattered considerations after Roma-Inter (0-2)

Inter takes an important step towards the Champions League, almost definitively cutting Roma out of the race for the top four positions.

– Inter win the direct clash against Roma which could be worth a slice of qualification for the next Champions League. Inzaghi’s team tames a remodeled Rome, and does so with a performance of absolute control, without ever really going into trouble. A goal in each half and three golden points for the nerazzurri, who also find some important elements in a fundamental moment of the season. Excellent proof of Brozovicback to dominate the midfield, and by Lukeconstantly growing and a pawn that will be essential in this scorching season finale;

– This Rome only in its entirety can be able to push itself beyond its obvious limits. The many injuries weigh heavily on Mourinho, forced to play this challenge from inside or outside with Camara and Bove starting in midfield and Cristante diverted to defense. The result is inexorably a defeat without appeal, in which there is little to complain about except that we arrived at the crucial stage of the season with the squad reduced to the bone and energy at a minimum. A film seen and seen again in recent years in the yellow and red house;

– Inzaghi had a week of fire before the Euroderby to get his Inter back on track and get back to grabbing the Champions League zone. Objective achieved brilliantly for the Nerazzurri coach, who in a decisive moment for the rest of the season took over the reins of the team, revitalizing his best men and rediscovering play and personality in one fell swoop. Tonight’s test, despite a reworked opponent, contains all the quality of a squad that – at least on paper – remains among the very first in Serie A;

– Roma’s season is in danger of unraveling in the worst possible way. Psycho-physical condition at the minimum for Mourinho’s team, who only a week ago, with time running out against Milan, dreamed big. Saelemaekers’ goal in the last second, however, had dramatic results for the Giallorossi, who fell into a dive until today’s disappointing performance. To underline, once again, the inadequacy of the defense in the absence of Smalling. The Englishman is the only one capable of hiding the limits of a naïve rearguard, which has in Ibanez the perfect emblem of its own unreliability;

– Roma and Inter both had a good week in the league before dedicating themselves 100% to their respective European semi-finals. Inzaghi’s team emerges 100% strengthened, with 9 points and a newfound awareness and confidence in their abilities that will be able to serve as fuel in the European derby against Milan. Mourinho and him, however, come out with broken bones and morale under the heels. Qualifying for the Champions League is now becoming quite complicated and will almost certainly pass through the path to the Europa League, an appointment that is now becoming fundamental for the Giallorossi’s season finale.

Scattered considerations after Roma-Inter (0-2)

