A broadside from Mancini breaks the silence and decides a match that we will call tactical if not bad.

– Roma and Juventus look in the mirror and see each other again, in a match that resembles a journey into the innermost part of two somewhat sad teams, perhaps for different reasons. A somewhat important representation, but which honestly doesn’t sound like particularly interesting to watch. Teams lined up almost mirror-like, with three-man defenses that are never particularly proactive, thick midfielders with priority on physicality and two Argentine gems floating in the dark, crushed in the brutal grip of a slow and heavy game. For the first 20 minutes it could be called a “tactical” match. Then it just gets boring;

– It almost seems that the first half is played just for the honor of signing, as if there were a tacit agreement between the two teams to skip it and go directly to the live action of the match, to those minutes of the second half in which both intend to decide it. So why bother first? Long and exhausting series of horizontal passes from one defender to another, waiting for something that nobody makes happen, some timid attempts at verticalization rebounded without much contestation from the opposite defence. “You don’t even make contrasts” underlines Barzagli in the study at half-time. Probably because there’s no need;

– What does Roma need to win it? Basically a well done pitch and very little else. The Giallorossi unlock with a great right foot Mancini, on one of his very rare trips beyond the Maginot Line. The goal could be the spark to turn a rough and angular match, or mark a definitive destiny in the fate of the evening. The feeling is that the answer is the latter. For long stretches it goes on as if nothing had happened, then Allegri changes, mixes, moves, and Juve produces a timid and confused final assault, which produces two or three nervous situations that never take the right directionalso thanks to a bit of bad luck (three woods for the bianconeri);

– Although the final result proves him right, it does not seem that the big surprise of Mourinho to choose an eleven without a center forward actually gives the desired effects, whatever they were. For almost the entire match, Roma seemed too inconsistent in attack to create anything and positions Wijnaldum e Dybala they can make sense in the non-possession phase, but generate little other than pain when the team has to build something. It is no coincidence that the goal comes from a defender. A good move is instead the median Matic-Cristantewhich if it suffers something in terms of dynamism can serenely hide it in a race with the rhythms of a walk through the streets of the center: the experience and the great sense of position of two midfielders who tactically play an exemplary game thus stand outespecially in limiting Di Maria;

– What is Federico Chiesa’s role in this Juventus? Allegri’s well-tested line-up includes two full-backs and a single man behind the lone striker, something which, since the resurrection of Angel Di Maria, has often led the former Fiorentina player to start on the bench. If the second illustrious resurrection (that of Paul Pogba) may suggest a return to the old 4-3-3, to convince the coach of this tactical change Chiesa must at least get into the game better than he did tonight. Last inevitable mention finally for Moise Kean, whose game takes less than one turn of the clock. We have seen several stupid expulsions, but such immaturity is frankly inadequate and unacceptable at these levels. Bad example.

