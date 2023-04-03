Matic and Wijnaldum bring Roma back on track.

– Finally Wijnaldum. After a difficult return from the injury, with some matches in which he seemed almost like a fish out of water, the Dutchman leaves his mark by uncorking a blocked match and obtaining the 2-0 penalty, while also taking away the whim to hit the fourteenth post of the season for the Giallorossi;

– In this period though Roma’s most important player goes for the 35 springs, was discarded by United like Smalling (another pillar), he has the size of an Ikea built-in wardrobe and wears the number 8 shirt. Nemanja Matic is not only Roma’s playmaker and balancer, but he is also the only one in the middle of the field who always looks ahead with the ball between the feet and manages to create situations of numerical superiority with its progressions. The post, the opening goal and the subsequent penalty all come from his feet;

– Both teams find themselves almost forced, due to the various absences of central defenders, to change their set-up and switch to the 4-man defense. Roma, with Zalewski improvised right-back, line up Dybala-Pellegrini-El Sharaawy behind Abraham. Stankovic has a heavy absence in the center and tries to take advantage of Dybala’s poor use of backups in the lane, asking Augello to push courageously on the left out. Six Giallorossi struggle to find ideas and plays with the ball against a closed and well-organized opponent, on the other hand, Sampdoria holds the field well and also creates some danger until Murillo’s stupid double yellow – who, moreover, has never shone for football IQ – in the 52nd minute. From that moment the match changes, and even without offering champagne football, Roma acquires more and more dominance and even manages to spread in the final;

– Said of Matic and Wijnaldum, the performance of the latest arrival is also very convincing Llorente, who found himself the owner almost by chance but ready to be something more than a backup. Spinazzola and El Sharaawy grow in the second half, while Abraham continues to skate around the field without ever being able to have a positive impact on the match, even if the lack of playable balls certainly doesn’t help him. From a team with big names, especially from the waist up, one would expect more quality in offensive developments, without having to trust in every match in the play or in the saving corner;

– Sampdoria sinks to -10 from the safety zonean objective that in this season similar to a via crucis has so far never given the impression of being able to achieve. The real culprit of a reality so in disarray – forced to sell (and undersell) almost all the best and to resort to improbable zero parameters – today he has returned to appear in the stands with a Mephistophelean grin reminiscent of that of the Joker while chaos reigns all around and buildings explode . His name is Massimo Ferrero, and on his account we all have our faults, when we thought it was funny to have the President of a Serie A club who expresses himself as an interventionist from La Zanzara to camouflage his inadequacy (to be kind). The real faults obviously reside in those who have not examined the curriculum of the subject in question, and the Doriani fans are paying the price.

The article Scattered considerations after Roma-Sampdoria (3-0) comes from Sportellate.it.

