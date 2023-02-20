Home Sports Scattered considerations after Roma-Verona (1-0)
Scattered considerations after Roma-Verona (1-0)

Scattered considerations after Roma-Verona (1-0)

A Rome that wins as its coach likes it.

– At the Olimpico the hosts, forced into a profound turnover, find a Verona embroiled in the fight for salvation that elbows to get out of the quicksand: what emerges is a pitched battle, very broken up and full of fouls;

– Partly so as not to overburden those who played on Thursday and partly due to the injuries of his best men, Mourinho gives minutes to many second choices who do not betray expectations and make good use of the opportunity: the grit put on the field by Roma tonight makes up for the technical and experience shortcomings of the Giallorossi eleven;

– Hellas is very willing but never really appears capable of hurting. While keeping the ball in the game for long minutes and fighting for every ball, Zaffaroni’s team never makes itself truly dangerous from Rui Patricio’s side finishing the match with just one shot on goal;

– In Rome on shields Cristante which uproots and cleans up dozens of balls, doing both phases excellently. Very good too Spinazzolathe most inspired of his, and (finally) Belotti in American football-style physical domination. Lights and shadows for Solbakken who is very wrong, although he has solved the match and covered many kilometres. Karsdorp in trouble on his return after the recent peace with the coach;

– Among the Scala family Duda e Dawidowicz in the left lane they organize the maneuver, but above all they contain very well any offensive attempt by the Giallorossi. Guys he struggles a lot but is not very concrete. Hien is the worst on the pitch: plays once, risks red light and doesn’t really seem to have the pace to keep up with the attackers. Worth noting is a miracle of Montiport who removes the ball from inside the goal. Finally watch out for Well behaved: the boy has potential to spare.

