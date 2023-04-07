A wasteful Inter without ideas does not go to Salerno and risks compromising the race for the Champions League.

– In Salerno, Inter didn’t approach in the best way, victim of a suffocating 1-on-1 pressure set up by Paulo Sousa’s men. Fortunately after six minutes, thanks to the chasms allowed, Gosens sign the opening goal. However, anyone who imagines a downhill race is very wrong. The match remains open and with chances from both sides. Salernitana grabs the draw on the most unlikely of occasions and in the 90th minute, but Inter seemed to have been in reserve for at least 25 minutes. Worrying performance by the Nerazzurri and their coach who once again makes senseless changes;

– Inter to which the importance of getting to qualify for the next Champions League is obviously not clear enough. Inzaghi’s men, extensively reworked, start the game at a slow pace. Not even the goal at the start shook the Nerazzurri who even progressively saw Asllani and Gosens fade away, the most positive of the first half hour. The second half lasts 15 minutes of nothing and the last half hour played in physical and tactical difficulty. A rather sad show that leads to a fair draw despite the improvisation with which it occurs;

– Bene Onana, bene Gosens, bene Mkhitaryan e Asllani but only for the first half hour. The rest of the team plays or runs away. Lukaku misses yet another huge opportunity. Correa confirms the gaseous state of him. Barella flutters around but does not affect. The changes are even worse. Brozovic walks, Dimarco can’t stand up and on the occasion of Candreva’s goal he marks him five meters away. Gagliardini simply can’t tread a football field in an Inter shirt. Lautaro, but also many of his teammates (Lukaku in the lead), are clearly and seriously out of physical condition. This is alarming considering Benfica’s style and pace of play;

– Salernitana who is to blame for resorting to Dia too late but has the merit of being in excellent physical condition, a Candreva with a poisoned tooth and eleven men who never stop believing in being able to recover the game. Sousa wraps it well for Inzaghi and makes his people happy without having stolen anything;

– Inzaghi should explain the level of bad football expressed by the team in the last month. It should explain why Dumfries stopped playing football. Because the team has its tongue sticking out after 60 minutes and because three quarters of the season Lukaku no longer even knows how to rip which was his most useful and destructive characteristic. In the queue he could explain the usefulness of Correa, the entry of the already rejected Gagliardini and the total absence of tactical variations. Amateur performance that of Inter. Not the first this year.

The article Scattered considerations after Salernitana-Inter (1-1) comes from Sportellate.it.

