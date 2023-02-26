Home Sports Scattered considerations after Salernitana-Monza (3-0) – Sportellate.it
Scattered considerations after Salernitana-Monza (3-0) – Sportellate.it

Paulo Sousa’s second at home is a triumph.

– The Salernitana back to victory within the friendly walls (the last one even last October with Spezia) at the end of a capital performance, enhanced by individual plays and tactical organization. A Monza too bad to be true, it is handed over to the grenades, who win 3 fundamental points in the safety zone on the eve of the delicate external commitment in Genoa;

– The hand of Paulo Sousa it is tangible already at the second outing. The Portuguese coach entrusts the right out to an excellent Sambia and promotes Candreva e Kastanos on three-quarters. The two dominate between the lines and seal their test by ending up on the scorer’s table. Salernitana seen today is a team of a completely different thickness that seems to have found the master path again;

Monza approaches today’s match in an unusually lazy and passive way. Piatek’s inaccuracy in the first half forgives the guests, who are only dangerous after half an hour when Ciurria prints his header on the Mexican gloves. In the second half, Coulibaly’s masterpiece cuts off the legs of the Lombards, who sketch a nervous reaction before capitulating on the counterattack;

– Bad misstep, therefore, for Palladino’s eleven who today are unable to fix a match that started badly and ended worse during construction. The Sensi-Pessina duo is bad, the wingers are “light” and the entire defensive phase is too fragile. A setback (in a field that is anything but easy) obviously must not undermine the excellent work done so far. But beware of relaxing too soon;

In the landlords well practically all. Coulibaly he draws the joker that uncorks the match, the backlog is controlled by a granite Gyomber and from the usual Ochoa. The attack is sparkling and unpredictable and even a far from cynical Piatek is acclaimed by the public when he shoots into the corner with an unguarded goal. The perfect afternoon finally ends with the fundamental returns of Mazzocchi e Maggiorewho find precious minutes.

