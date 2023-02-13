The most classic of matches that happen not to win if you don’t have that extra motivation. An Inter that has no weapons to vary the score stops against Sampdoria.

– Performance gap: Inter’s seasonal trend is fluctuating to say the least. There is probably not just one cause, but many: the coach who perhaps fails to have a 110% impact on a motivational level, prolonged absences of key players, difficulties due to the summer spent halfway through the squad, daughter of corporate problems. What remains is a really difficult trend to interpret and explain, for a team initially unable to win with the big names and then yes, capable of some high-sounding clips (Barcelona) but also of really dark slums;

– Variety: an absent word, both from Inzaghi’s vocabulary and from the Inter squad. The team has already been built (or rather: not dismantled) without the possibility of providing Inzaghi with weapons to be able to change the score of this stale 3-5-2, only at times fast and sparkling. In addition, Inzaghi is a coach by statute who is not very courageous and not inclined to change. The result: either Inter manages to break through with the maneuver, or they don’t have another type of solution;

– Robin Gosens, the great absentee: on all the occasions in which he has entered the season, Gosens has shown that he is mentally present in the dynamics and logic of the group. This, if possible, further aggravates his technical-tactical distance from what this Inter needs: the basic technique should be trained for an entire summer against the wall, while the rest of the characteristics will perhaps never be compatible with this type team. And Gosens is condemned to be the great excluded, also (if not above all) for his own intrinsic limits;

– Motivations: the first half hour of the two halves saw a convincing, eager, and above all dangerous Inter. On the other hand, more than twenty pitches arrived, despite the non-sparkling performance of the Lu-La. But when that extra motivational quid could be needed, the team got nervous (in the first half with the Barella-Lukaku dispute, about which the second is right) or weakened, which happens when you’re at -13 (now -15 ) from the summit, but it’s not that the other contenders for the Champions League fight are so distant. At times, some players have even shown themselves to be opinionated, in a hardly justifiable way. All this cannot be said of Stankovic’s Sampdoria;

– So what to say about Blucerchiati and Dejan Stankovic? These never give up, despite the obvious environmental and structural difficulties. This can only do him credit. It’s a moral point, although today’s Samp would need much more (on and off the pitch). Really good performance tonight Nuytinck e Murillo.

