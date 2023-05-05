Scattered considerations after Sampdoria-Turin (0-2)

Sampdoria fights with and for dignity, but Turin also passes to Ferraris.

– Let’s start from the end, with a brawl worthy of a second category in bad shape, a bad conclusion to a game that until then had been ultimately calm: the responsibility is all of Peter Pellegri, who after bagging the 2-0 that closes the match provocatively rejoices towards the opponent’s curve, unleashing an uproar. In the Marassi saloon, even some grenades blatantly condemn their partner, as they will later do in front of Juric microphones: there was no need, and Genoa’s past or the accumulated anger at having been caught during the warm-up are not enough to justify such a stupid gesture, even more so given the moment of difficulty for the Sampdoria people. It went well for the grenade attacker that he was in the 94th minute: probably, with a few minutes to play, physical revenge would not be long in coming. Edit: even the attacker to the microphones, a few hours later, apologized, and this suggests that he at least noticed the mistake;

– Beyond the final episode, the grenades actually deserved the victory at the Ferraris: already in the first half, Vanja Milinkovic Savic closes with immaculate boxing gloves and his colleague Ravaglia scores at least 2 interventions that limit the Sampdoria passive. Buongiorno’s advantage is the logical consequence of a territorial domination, and Ilic’s brushstroke only seals an important performance by the Serbian midfielder, in clear growth compared to the timid performances offered by his arrival. But if you expected the resigned Sampdoria seen in Florence, you were wrong: the Dorians remain in the race until the end, demonstrating that theStankovic’s work goes beyond maintaining dignity but also takes place on the field, where the Serbian coach has nevertheless given an identity and a plot to the team, which however often collides with the qualitative and technical shortage of the actors;

– What championship is Turin doing? The answer is the one the bartender gives you when he already knows what you’ll get: the usual. The usual championship in which Juric’s work allows you to immediately avoid the dangers of salvation, but also in which it is clear that you cannot have other claims than a decent mid-table, alternating excellent performances with unexpected falls, especially with the small teams tell the truth. You can look at the glass however you want: on the one hand, President Cairo has guaranteed the stability of that position for the grenades and the work of the Croatian coach is commendable (Torino has improved its ranking compared to last year despite the important transfers of ‘summer), on the other every grenade fan knows that, as long as he is the president, the turnover will be the club’s main interest. Wondering what Turin would be without having given up its precious pieces in every holy market session, with the exploit of the last one in which the backbone of the team was mowed down (Bremer, Mandragora, Praet, Belotti, and in January even Lukic) it is frankly useless: neither meat nor fish, and it is perhaps precisely for this reason that the fans are falling out of love with a project that is no longer known what it is;

– Speaking of supporters, what is happening in Genoa on the Sampdoria side is moving: last team in the standings, hostage club of a criminal (if the other newspapers and even the reporter Dazn takes care not to say it, to honor our name and our philosophy, we have to give them the counter every now and then, loud and clear), depressing team, certain relegation, yet the bleachers are full of color, support, affection. It is exciting to see how the Sampdoria fans have not stopped singing for a moment: because perhaps the history of today’s Sampdoria shows that sometimes you get closer when you are dying with dignity than when you get by and impoverish your soul (what Cairo is doing in Turin). The fire with which Marassi warms up is that bonfire from the Zerocalcare Netflix series, made with pieces of paper that go out immediately, but for this reason it induces us to squeeze ever tighter to feel less cold. The photo under the curve and that pride are not found on a perfunctory, melancholy or nostalgic basis: they are a lesson to the whole world of football, but above all to those who cover situations that could kill such a historic and glorious club;

– We end where we started, from Pietro Pellegri. The grenade centre-forward has collected only 415 minutes of play in this championship, of which almost no appearances from the start: in one of the few in which he has taken the field as a starter, he was injured at kick-off, and we are not joking. Pellegri’s career was decimated by injuries, and the former Monaco striker thus went from being a promising youngster, the youngest rookie in Serie A to being a meme of himself: Juric, mindful of the talent seen at Genoa, tried to give him another chance, but relapses are very frequent in Turin too. A pity, because he’s only 22, and above all because Pellegri’s average goals / minutes played is probably among the best among Italian forwards: even today, with only 15 minutes available, he hit the target. Probably, as we said before for Turin, even for Pellegri it doesn’t make sense to ask what he would be if he didn’t spend so much time in the infirmary: certainly for prolificacy, movements, physical prowess he could be a mister striker, but history is not made with ifs and buts. This time too we will talk about him for something other than goals.

