Laurienté is the thing that the more there is, the better: Sassuolo confirms the positive streak and overcomes a crippled and blunted Atalanta.

– The last-minute absences of Toljan and Pinamonti force Dionisi to field the newcomer Zortea against those who have seen him grow up and Defrel against those who have chased him closely since Cesena. In the first half, the black-and-green formation often manages to override Atalanta’s first line of pressure: not through Zortea and the tragicomic Rogerio, but thanks to the attraction of the central midfielders under pressure on Obiang and Frattesi, the reception behind Henrique and the attack of the spaces both of the Roma school midfielder and of the offensive wingers. Sassuolo often shows up near Musso, but neither Defrel nor the number 10 manage to pierce the Bergamo resistance. Since Maehle’s red card onwards, the hosts can pitch tents in the opposing half: already in numerical parity Dionisi had prepared the dribble exits well, let alone with the extra man. Opportunities don’t rain so copiously, but Frattesi’s cuts and Berardi’s left-handed shots are a constant thorn in the side;

– The other ex, perhaps the most awaited, starts from the bench: Boga is replaced in the trident by Ederson, in his first ownership from Spezia, who partially redesigns the offensive disposition of the Goddess. In the long field, Atalanta proves to be as dangerous up to the penalty area as fragile if circumvented in high pressure. If the law of retaliation really had to exist as a punishment for a frustrating performance, it has lowered its ax on the shoulders of Maehle, whose contrast with Berardi derives from a stumble by the Dane on a run on the counterattack. From half an hour onwards it’s sacrifice, suffering and effort: the Goddess doesn’t lose her temper but, in the few offensive sorties, she never manages to sting. The entrance of have e Zapata inspires fear more for the names than for the qualities expressed, even if the electricity of the Ivorian bodes well for the continuation of the championship. If he stays in the game until the 95th minute, Atalanta owes it to Musso, further proof of the fact that the Argentine is a goalkeeper “of volume” rather than effectiveness;

– The aerobic capacity of David Frattesi they are impressive: Bobo TV didn’t need Nesta to appreciate the infinite amount of shots he can produce, but the duel with De Roon makes even those sitting in the stands of Mapei or in front of their home screen gasping for breath. lauriente is a great 1vs1 player, Hateboer He does not know and for the Frenchman it is child’s play to pocket it in the corner. Also noteworthy is the ability to cover the field behind Ruan Tressoldi and the tactical intelligence of Obiangable to be found as a third man in the development phase of the manoeuvre;

– Should further confirmation be needed, the Emilian evening spoke clearly: there is a Ademola Lookman who receives the ball from the trocar or in front of the goal and an Ademola Lookman who receives his back to the goal. One attacks directly, the other leans on his teammates. One is one of the most decisive players in the league, the other one of the most irritating. The defensive trio finds elements that were thought to be rusty: Toloi and Djimsiti they won’t always be so brilliant athletically, but in a single game they can still have their say. The Viking funeral awaits the body of Muriel (red is just the icing on the cake) during the week in Zingonia, Gian Piero Gasperini will celebrate;

– It is not a judgment of merit or the identification of a culprit. A simple and pure observation: since football is a low-scoring sport where the specific weight of the single episode is enormously higher than in other sports, referee decisions condition. Marcenaro’s first half conditioned, and how. True, this is not the place where we talk about referees. Simply, making objective and valid considerations for anything that happened after 30′ would overestimate some aspects and overshadow others. What remains is the newfound confidence in Sassuolo’s approach and conduct of the match and the unknown factor missing from the equation of this Atalanta, with the short blanket on one side and a lot of potential on the other.