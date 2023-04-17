Scattered considerations after Sassuolo-Juventus (1-0)

Everything seemed ready for the Allegrata, but instead…

– Everything seemed to be prepared for the Allegrata, and instead whoever injures by 1-0, this time by 1-0 perishes: Sassuolo beat Juventus with the small score that usually characterizes black and white victories and the result without Perin could have been more substantial. As often happens, Juventus preferred to leave the ball to the others to try in the last twenty minutes, but this time they were mercilessly punished: Dionisi’s team put in an important performance, attentive in the defensive phase and productive in attack, and Defrel’s goal was the right consequence of the right black-green tactical and mental attitude. The blow that Juventus wanted has not arrived, but it would be foolish to reduce everything to short-lived football: Sassuolo is experiencing an excellent period, and this victory is the most classic of the icing on chef Dionisi’s cake.

– Absent Berardi, Dionisi chooses Bajrami but does not disavow the usual modus operandi, made up of ball control and free talent up front. In this, the difference tonight was made by the two who moved the ball in midfield, and if Frattesi is talked about extensively and also tonight there would be a reason, after this match we must place the accent on the growth of Maxime Lopezauthor of an orderly and sumptuous direction at the same time. The neroverde lighthouse, to date, is among the best interpreters of the role for the rhythms he dictates and the quality of the plays: he keeps the ball when he has to, plays with one or two touches, remembers that professor from Lobotka in terms of physicality and movements. Up front, a mention for Gregoire Defrelone of those luxury reserves that a team would always like to have: 50 goals in Serie A and fourth French scorer in our league;

– Juve changes modules and men with sliding doors, but never finds the thread of this match: at the beginning the surprises lie in the launch of the millennial Barbieri and in the exhumation of Paredes after the recent controversies with the coach. Regardless of the choices, Juve adopts the usual script: they wait, they don’t want the ball, they live on gusts which, however, are rarer than usual tonight. This time, however, the adversaries put them in, and the Allegrata cannot be performed. The last twenty minutes, with the entrance of Of Mary, Church and Cuadrado, is marked by the all-forward: but, unlike what happened against Lazio, the final 4-3-3 is confusing, and if we exclude a half-miracle of Advice are Rabiot no other occasions are remembered. If at the Olimpico, despite the defeat, Juve had shown in the last half hour that they could be overflowing, tonight they took a clear step back, and even in the standings this KO smacks of a missed opportunitybecause, instead of taking advantage of the missteps of Milan and Inter, the bianconeri actually lost a point;

– The team that Allegri dreamed of in August never had it, and this is a pure fact: stop, we’ll take it up again at the end of the consideration. The Livorno coach’s greatest merit is undoubtedly having been able to keep the bar straight at a time when many would have been swamped by the tides, and this is typical of good managers. More surprisingly, he launched, valued and stabilized players who were bets or had to be recovered, Gatti and Rabiot above all, but also Beans (beyond tonight’s mistake) and Miretti, and keep trying with new entries (Soule, Iling Jr, Barrenechea, Today Barbers). Paradoxically, Juve lacked its champions, e the physical extenuating circumstances are there only for some of them: for Pogba, which in fact is desaparecido and who knows how and if it will come in handy, and for Church, who was a ruffian again today and will only be remembered in the match for a yellow card. Not for Vlahovicwho is the dramatic stunt double of a center forward, and not for Of Maria, who made his immense class count only at times; not for Bremerwho alternated good performances with Fantozzi slips, and not even for Paredes which is probably the biggest disappointment. And therefore the above statement is valid up to a certain point: it is useless to think of a team stuffed with champions, if they are the ones who are insufficient.

– Championship and Europe are the keywords for the near future of both teams. Sassuolo will try to appear in the Conference, but whatever the outcome, the judgment on the season of the Emilians is very high: Dionysis, after picking up the heavy legacy of De Zerbi and after the stutter at the beginning of the year, found the square and valued the players in pink, effectively putting together a series of amazing results and showing the goodness of his work. Despite the point lost against the Milanese players, Juve can still have their say in the Champions League race, but the feeling is that the evaluation of the Juventus season does not go beyond that: Allegri’s boys are in the running on two other fronts and bringing a trophy back under the Mole, even more so if outside the border, in a season in which the championship has been spoiled by -15, would change the color of the horse. Starting in Lisbon, in a few days.

The article Scattered considerations after Sassuolo-Juventus (1-0) comes from Sportellate.it.

