Not even the eve of the Champions League deprives Napoli of energy from its mission to cannibalize the championship.

– The matches scheduled immediately before the Champions League have always represented one discreet trap, with the head wandering towards the great continental stage. Spalletti knows it and doesn’t give in to the easy temptation of turnover, changing only three men compared to the match against Cremonese;

– The answers the coach gets are the ones he hoped for: Napoli is absolutely on point today and he wants to leave nothing to chance, attacking the game from the very first minutes. Frankfurt is still far away, the Azzurri know it and don’t give in to distraction;

– In front of Naples find a good Sassuolo, who not surprisingly has collected 8 points in the last 4 races. Dionisi’s boys are healthy and confident, cheeky to the point not to distort even in front of the leaders, not giving up on playing their game, and finding quite a few spaces in the second half without ever being able to materialize. The defeat comes, but with a dignity that few others have been granted by Spalletti’s team;

– It all happens in the first half, with Napoli wasting no time and closing the game already in the first 45 minutes. In the second half, the Azzurri, after an aggressive start in search of the 3-0, allow themselves the luxury of slowing down and managing their forces, calling into question the second lines for the turnover;

– The cover is, as usual, di Kvaratskhelia e Osimhen, who with two absolute masterpieces certify even more their absolute dominion over the championship. Georgian and Nigerian look like a raging river, with the opposing defenses that seem to try to hold them back with their bare hands, failing miserably. Laurentié is the one who does not look bad among the neroverdi, the most dangerous of his, perhaps the only one who would not be offside even among the blues.

The article Scattered considerations after Sassuolo-Naples (0-2) comes from Sportellate.it.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

