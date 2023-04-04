Clear ideas, quality and intensity: the teams of Dionisi and Juric manage to cheer up even a Monday Night in the province (even if the draw is of no use to anyone).

– An almost identical ranking, different routes: Turin often alternates good performances with failed final exams, Sassuolo arrives with a great career after a disappointing start to the season. At the Mapei Stadium it could have been a playoff for Europe’s ambitions, but it ended with a draw which in fact, in this sense, displeases everyone: Sassuolo didn’t extend the amazing series of victories, Turin didn’t hit the corsair shot, but the two teams faced each other openly, putting quality and intensity and giving life to a more than pleasant match. If no one smiles in the standings, after tonight it must be said that, with respect to performance, none of the two teams can come out dissatisfied or downsized: simply, Sassuolo and Turin have fielded exactly what they are;

– Sassuolo’s talent against Turin’s shock force: the match could not remain more faithful to these definitions, because the grenades dominate the black and greens in terms of intensity, who however seem to be able to have an impact every time they advance. And if in the first half a flash of a is enough for the latter Berardi hitherto ectoplasmic, finalized by Pinamontito go ahead in defiance of territorial domination and ball possession, in the second the Juric Band finds a deserved draw with sanabria doing justice to his forcing. In the philosophical battle, a totally different but equally valuable way of interpreting the role of box to box midfielder also emerges: on the one hand Frattesi banging, he proposesthis time he does not get chances but is an ever-present plunger on the other Ricci who is constantly looking to harmonize heavy metal of Juric’s football. Both passed with full marks, despite their differences: what if we saw them together in blue?;

– Cortomusismo is definitely at home on the other side of Turin: the grenades dominate far and wide for the first 40′ and for a good part of the second half, they produce chances in series, they hit the crossbar, in general they are well lined up on the pitch, but throwing it in needless to say, and in football something count. Add to this the minus-value given by having Milinkovic-Savic between the posts: the Serbian goalkeeper is too often guilty of micro-errors (when not macro) like tonight’s short rejection, which in the long run cost the grenade cause a lot. The glass half full, however, lies in the comeback, because many teams would have fallen apart after the mockery of the first half: he won’t be cynical, this Bull, but hard to die yes;

– This challenge was also a challenge between the tridents, and the underdogs for prolificity hung decidedly for the home one. In fact, the Emilian attack is unpredictable and qualitative, and one simply always has the feeling that when the three in front get the ball, something important can happen: Dionisi’s great merit was firmly believing in their quality, even when Berardi had to recover and Laurentiè had to settle in our championship, and now this choice is paying off without question. It must be said, however, that tonight’s grenade was also the author of convincing proof, because Radonjic was in a deluxe version and Sanabria continues to throw it in, denying the reputation of a not very prolific striker. Counting that Vlasic must meet again and that were missing from the appeal Miranchuk and Pellegri, even Juric can be said to be decidedly satisfied. They created the attacking midfielders, they threw it inside the numbers 9: here too, it ended even;

– What does this match tell us? Two things. The first is that perhaps both are missing something for Europe, and that something is continuity and maturitysince a mature team this evening would have put 3 points in the pocket with greater wit. The second, however, is that the two teams both have a defined identity, a valuable game in their diversity and coaches capable of making sense of their squads and raising the technical level of their players: Dionisi and Juric, despite their limitations, have “generated” virtuous realities in this Serie A, even cheering up a Monday Night in March in the province.

Scattered considerations after Sassuolo-Turin (1-1)

